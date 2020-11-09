Ranking the NFL's 5 best quarterbacks

Everyone is saying that mobile quarterbacks are taking over the NFL, but is that the case when it comes to the best of the best QB's in the league?

Quarterbacks like Michael Vick, Lamar Jackson, and Cam Newton made a name for themselves with their feet and arms. NFL fans are starting to enjoy the mobile quarterbacks. College football has changed already from pocket passers to mobile quarterbacks.

Some say that this last batch of pocket passers may be it for the NFL. Players like Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Philip Rivers are still holding strong for the pocket passers. In the next three to four years we could potentially see NFL offenses fully shift to college-style offenses.

The NFL has five quarterbacks that have stood out away from the crowd this year.

5. Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills)

Josh Allen has changed the future of the Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen came out of Wyoming with some hype.

Not a lot of fans had the opportunity to watch Allen play in college because Wyoming does not get a lot of televised games, but he threw for over 5,000 yards in basically two years at Wyoming. The young quarterback had a lot of scouts turning their heads when it came to his arm strength.

Josh Allen under pressure:

🔹 613 yards (1st)

🔹 7 TDs (2nd) pic.twitter.com/5LxvTYHPRd — PFF (@PFF) November 1, 2020

The Buffalo Bills selected Allen with the seventh pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Josh Allen has only been in the NFL for three years, but has steadily improved each year. He doubled his passing touchdowns from his rookie year to Year 2.

Allen has also shown that he is a pocket passer first, and a runner second. Josh Allen has 21 rushing touchdowns in three years. The Buffalo Bills have a bright future at the quarterback position. The Bills are currently 6-2 and are on their way to winning the AFC East.

Buffalo has shown that they're willing to build around Josh Allen. They added wide receiver Stefon Diggs this past offseason. They also added WR Cole Beasley in the 2019 offseason. The Bills are doing everything they can to equip their young quarterback with the best weapons possible. It looks like this year Buffalo has a solid team to make a run in the playoffs.

4. Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers)

Aaron Rodgers has overfilled Brett Favre's shoes in Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers has made big strides since replacing Brett Favre. The Green Bay Packers quarterback has engraved his name as a Packers great. Some say that Rodgers would be on the Mount Rushmore of the Green Bay Packers franchise.

The Packers lit a fire under Rodgers this season when they drafted quarterback Jordan Love in the first round, suggesting that Rodgers didn't have much time left and his replacement was imminent.

Rodgers responded by throwing 13 touchdowns before throwing an interception this season. Rodgers is currently ranked fourth in the NFL in passing yards.

Aaron Rodgers has a 𝟕𝟓-𝟖 𝐓𝐃-𝐈𝐍𝐓 ratio in his last 40 games 🔥



No other player has matched those numbers in NFL history. (via @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/1t0E7BOnhs — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 7, 2020

In his 16th season, Rodgers has only thrown two interceptions through Week 9 of the NFL season. He has only thrown double-digit interceptions twice in his career. If there is one thing that the Green Bay Packers can count on, it's Rodgers.

Rodgers has put together MVP-type numbers for the Packers this season. He has thrown for over 2,200 yards and has 24 touchdowns and just two interceptions. The Packers are on their way to winning the NFC North and are looking to make a deep playoff run behind Aaron Rodgers.

3. Tom Brady (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Tom Brady is still showing that father time is not impacting his play.

Think back to Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints. The NFL fans torched Tom Brady on social media and in articles about his play. Since that game, Brady has fought back and has played like the old Tom Brady.

One thing that Tom is not used to doing is losing football games. The Week 1 loss against the Saints had to humble the Buccaneers. We all knew that Tom Brady would be a great fit in Tampa Bay. But we all knew that it would take time.

43-year-old QB Tom Brady is off to one of the best starts of his career



Most pass TD through 8 games:



2007 - 30 TD

2015 - 22 TD

2020 - 20 TD

2011 - 20 TD



Age is nothing but a number #TB12 #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/JvWzeZbDMb — Tompa Brady (@Tommy6Rings) November 5, 2020

Mike Evans has benefited the most out of the Brady signing. Evans had eight receiving touchdowns last season. He already has seven touchdowns heading into their Week 9 matchup with the Saints. Brady is adding another weapon this week in wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Tom Brady has thrown for over 2,100 yards this season with 20 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. Brady is on pace to beat his passing touchdown numbers from last season. He had only thrown 24 touchdowns last season for the New England Patriots.

Strap up your helmets, ladies and gentleman: Tom Brady is set to make a run at his seventh Super Bowl ring.

2. Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs)

Patrick Mahomes still amazes NFL fans with each game he plays.

Patrick Mahomes has done things that are unheard of from a young quarterback in the NFL. In his brief career, Mahomes has won a league MVP, a Super Bowl, and a Super Bowl MVP. The Kansas City Chiefs made a great choice in selecting Mahomes with their 10th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Patrick Mahomes needs just three touchdown passes in his next four games to become the fastest player in NFL history to 100 career touchdowns.



He's also the only player in league history to throw 20+ TDs and no more than one INT through his first eight games.#Staturday pic.twitter.com/OMy8mIGwp9 — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) November 7, 2020

In just his second year in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes tossed 50 touchdown passes for the Chiefs. The Chiefs have built the perfect set of wide receivers for Mahomes to throw the football to: Tyreek Hill, Sammie Watkins, and Mercole Hardman are all fast deep threats.

This is not even talking about their tight end Travis Kelce and newly acquired running back Le'Veon Bell. The addition of Bell will open the passing game up even more for Mahomes and the Chiefs. We can potentially see Patrick Mahomes have an increase in numbers for the second half of this season.

Coming into Week 9 of the NFL season, Mahomes has thrown for over 2,300 yards with 21 touchdowns and just one interception. Mahomes has also added 134 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. The talent that is around Mahomes and the way their defense is playing, we could easily see the Chiefs hoisting the Lombardi Trophy once again.

1. Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks)

Russell Wilson continues to show his worth to the Seattle Seahawks football team

When it comes to ranking the best quarterbacks in the NFL, we have to rank them on how the team would play without their quarterback. Russell Wilson has shown over and over that he is the reason behind the Seattle Seahawks success. Russell Wilson is not replaceable.

Wilson has proven everyone wrong when it comes to him playing quarterback in the NFL. Coming out of Wisconsin many people thought he was too short to play the position. They did not see him being an elite quarterback in the NFL.

.@DangeRussWilson joins @DanMarino and Peyton Manning as the only QBs in NFL history to throw for 250+ touchdowns in their first nine seasons 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JY7SXtO35L — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 3, 2020

Russell Wilson has silenced the critics over and over and deserves the No. 1 spot as the best quarterback in the NFL. Wilson has the best talent at the wide receiver position since becoming the starter in Seattle. Wilson has taken the Seahawks to the Super Bowl twice, and if they would've handed the ball to Marshawn Lynch he would have two Super Bowl rings.

Wilson holds the lead for wins by a quarterback through seven seasons with 75 wins. This season, Russell Wilson has thrown for over 2,100 yards with 26 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. When its all said and done, Russell Wilson will be sitting in the NFL Hall of Fame. He will go down as one of the greatest quarterbacks to play the game of football.