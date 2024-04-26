Ranking NFL’s 5 highest-paid WRs after A.J. Brown's monster $96,000,000 extension with Eagles

A.J. Brown just got paid. The three-time Pro Bowler has become the NFL's highest-paid wide receiver ahead of the 2024 NFL season as he agreed to a new deal on Thursday as the Philadelphia Eagles tied up their WR1 for the foreseeable future.

Let's examine the highest-paid pass catchers in the league following Brown's blockbuster deal.

Top five highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL ft. A.J. Brown

Here's a look at the best-paid wide receivers in the NFL, per OverTheCap.com.

#5, Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams, $26.7 million per year

Cooper Kupp is a one-time Pro Bowler, one-time Offensive Player of the Year, a one-time Super Bowl champ and the last person to earn the highly coveted Triple Crown.

Kupp remains Matthew Stafford's favorite weapon in Los Angeles when healthy. He's one of the league's most feared wide receivers, so it's no surprise he made the list.

#4, Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders, $28 million per year

Davante Adams achieved almost every individual honor with the Green Bay Packers. He left the franchise in 2022, and he's doing it all over again in Las Vegas.

Adams is a six-time Pro Bowler, three-time first-team All-Pro selection and two-time NFL receiving touchdowns leader. His last deal made him the highest-paid wide receiver in the league at the time, though he has since been surpassed.

#2 (tie), Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions, $30 million per year

The youngest of the highest-paid receivers, Amon-Ra St. Brown, is at the forefront of the revolution in Detroit under Dan Campbell. The USC product is a two-time Pro Bowler and Jared Goff's favorite weapon in the pass-catching department.

St. Brown comes from a proud football family, and it won't be a surprise if he tops this list in the next couple of years.

#2 (tie), Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins, $30 million per year

Tyreek Hill is arguably the NFL's fastest player, and he earns big bucks for that title. Hill has made the Pro Bowl in eight consecutive seasons, he's a five-time first-team All-Pro selection and he's a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

The one-time Super Bowl champ became the highest-paid wide receiver in the league when he joined the Miami Dolphins in 2022. He held that title until the Philadelphia Eagles paid a certain pass catcher the big bucks in 2024.

#1, A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles, $32 million per year

A.J. Brown on Thursday agreed to a blockbuster new deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. Brown will continue his stellar career with the NFC giants.

Brown is a two-time All-Pro selection, three-time Pro Bowler and one of the league's best route runners. He's now one-half of the NFL’s most expensive wide receiver duos alongside DeVonta Smith.