The cornerback position is one of the toughest positions to play in football.

Not only do corners have to keep up with the wide receivers -- who are often the fastest, most athletic players on the field -- but in the NFL they have to do it while facing a lot of rules that are intended to make it easier for receivers to do their jobs. Which of course makes it harder for cornerbacks to do theirs.

These five NFL cornerbacks have beaten the odds stacked against them this season to become the best of the best.

5. Darious Williams (Los Angeles Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams signed undrafted free agent Darious Williams after he was released by the Baltimore Ravens in 2018. The Rams saw a lot of good things in the young cornerback. This turned out to be true, as he has had a great third season in the NFL.

Darious Williams.



That's it. That's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/BgKJAhIJio — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 16, 2020

2020 Defensive Stats:

21 Total Tackles

10 Pass Deflections

2 Tackles for Loss

4 Interceptions

When the Los Angeles Rams acquired cornerback Jalen Ramsey, many people thought Williams would be lost in the mix. Williams has outperformed Ramsey this season. He is on his way to a career season with the Rams in 2020.

4. Carlton Davis (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted cornerback Carlton Davis with their second-round pick in 2018. Davis has already passed his career-high in interceptions this season. His second year in the NFL he recorded 60 total tackles for the Buccaneers. He is off to a remarkable 2020 season.

Carlton Davis coverage stats this season (rank among CBs with 155+ snaps)



◼️ Interceptions - 4 (T-2nd)

◼️ Pass Breakups - 9 (T-2nd)

◼️ NFL Passer Rating Against - 52.2 (5th)

◼️ Reception/Target Allowed - 53.6 (13th)#GoBucs pic.twitter.com/C2EyrVF7UM — PFF TB Buccaneers (@PFF_Buccaneers) November 11, 2020

2020 Defensive Stats:

43 Total Tackles

14 Pass Deflections

3 Tackles for Loss

4 Interceptions

Carlton Davis is a huge part to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive success this season. The third-year cornerback is 10 weeks into the season and has the opportunity to break his career-high in tackles. Davis gives the Buccaneers a spark that they need on defense.

3. Kendall Fuller (Washington Football Team)

The Washington Football Team drafted cornerback Kendall Fuller with their third-round pick in the 2016 draft. Fuller would play two seasons with Washington before joining the Kansas City Chiefs. Kendall Fuller rejoined the Washington Football Team this season.

Lowest passer rating allowed by CBs:

1. Kendall Fuller - 18.9 👀

2. Bryce Callahan - 46.0

3. Bashaud Breeland - 47.3

4. Carlton Davis - 50.8

5. Kyle Fuller - 60.1 pic.twitter.com/RLPRegUgd0 — PFF (@PFF) November 11, 2020

2020 Defensive Stats:

22 Total Tackles

5 Pass Deflections

0 Tackles for Loss

4 Interceptions

Kendall Fuller has been the key to the Washington secondary this season. Fuller has been a veteran leader on the Washington defense. The Washington cornerback needs one more interception to break his career-high in interceptions.

2. Xavien Howard (Miami Dolphins)

The Miami Dolphins selected cornerback Xavien Howard with their second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Howard has improved in every season since his rookie year with the Dolphins. The Miami cornerback has been a key to their success this year on defense.

2020 Defensive Stats:

25 Total Tackles

10 Pass Deflections

0 Tackles for Loss

5 Interceptions

Howard would have an amazing 2018 season for the Miami Dolphins. In 2018, Xavien Howard would record 7 interceptions. The Dolphins have found a great cornerback in Howard and have gave him help when they signed Byron Jones this offseason.

1. J.C. Jackson (New England Patriots)

The New England Patriots signed undrafted free agent J.C. Jackson in the 2018 season. Jackson has increased his production each year since being signed by the Patriots. He has increased his interceptions every season and this year he is already at a career-high.

JC Jackson’s 5th straight game with an INT, 6th on the year (NFL High)



Just Cover 🔒 pic.twitter.com/Q8pjcw2JgU — Turkey Brycen 🦃 (@BradyyNFL) November 16, 2020

2020 Defensive Stats:

19 Total Tackles

11 Pass Deflections

0 Tackles for Loss

6 Interceptions

The Patriots have one lockdown cornerback in Stephon Gilmore. Gilmore is reaching the end of his NFL career in the next two to three years. Jackson gives the Patriots a perfect replacement for the star cornerback. J.C. Jackson has a bright future in the NFL.