Ranking the NFL's 5 best defensive ends

When asking an NFL quarterback which defensive player they fear the most, they would most likely answer the defensive end.

Defensive ends in the NFL are powerful and are equipped with speed, and their primary job is often to get to the quarterback.

Many NFL defenses start to build their defensive lines at the defensive end position. These five defensive ends stand out from the crowd of talent.

5. Brandon Graham (Philadelphia Eagles)

The Philadelphia Eagles drafted defensive end Brandon Graham with the 13th pick in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. Graham has been a menace to opposing quarterbacks since being drafted. The veteran defensive end is having a great 2020 NFL season.

Jim Schwartz on Brandon Graham



“He's an important leader for us.

I know BG was tagged early as not being a successful draft pick. He was able to persevere through that and has gone on to have a very successful career, maybe having the best season in his career at age 32” pic.twitter.com/oy2AF7Tvqj — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 9, 2020

2020 Defensive Stats:

30 Total Tackles

7 Sacks

11 Tackles for Loss

2 Forced Fumbles

1 Fumble Recovery

Brandon Graham is on pace to break recent career-highs. The veteran defensive end is on pace to break his career high in sacks and fumbles forced and fumbles recovered. The Philadelphia Eagles will need Graham to continue his success if they want to win the NFC East.

4. Trey Hendricks (New Orleans Saints)

The New Orleans Saints drafted defensive end Trey Hendricks with their third-round pick of the 2017 NFL Draft. Hendricks has been a big key to the defensive success that the Saints are having this season. The pressure he is putting on opposing quarterbacks has been remarkable for the Saints in the 2020 NFL season.

Trey Hendrickson is now 𝟯𝗥𝗗 in the NFL in sacks with 7.5, trailing only Aaron Donald (9) and Myles Garrett (9) ☝️ pic.twitter.com/4YtkzE1GtQ — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 9, 2020

2020 Defensive Stats:

18 Total Tackles

7.5 Sacks

9 Tackles for Loss

0 Forced Fumbles

0 Fumble Recoveries

1 Pass Deflection

The fourth-year defensive end is on pace to a career year in the NFL. Hendricks has already surpassed his career high in sacks. He is on pace to surpass his career-high in tackles and pass deflections. The Saints will need him to continue his success if they want to make a playoff run.

3. Emanuel Ogbah (Miami Dolphins)

The Miami Dolphins signed defensive end Emanuel Ogbah this offseason. Ogbah was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the 2016 NFL Draft. The defensive end would play three NFL season with the Browns. He would sign with the Chiefs before signing with the Dolphins. Ogbah is having a career season with the Miami Dolphins.

Dolphins STAR DE Emanuel Ogbah has found his new home he says! He says he loves Miami and Coach Flores's system and he's just sick and tired of moving. Will work out a team friendly long term deal! https://t.co/9yWRcd4iug — Adam King (@TopSportsMind) November 16, 2020

2020 Defensive Stats:

26 Total Tackles

8 Sacks

8 Tackles for Loss

3 Forced Fumbles

0 Fumble Recoveries

5 Pass Deflections

Emanuel Ogbah has already surpassed his career sack totals and forced fumble career totals. He is on pace to break his career-high pass deflections. The Miami Dolphins defensive end has been the piece that has held their defensive line together this season.

2. Aaron Donald (Los Angeles Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams selected Aaron Donald with the 13th pick of the first round in the 2014 NFL Draft. Donald has been moved back and forth from defensive end and defensive tackle. The Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman has been an impact player since being drafted.

Aaron Donald = best player in 🏈 pic.twitter.com/T6lX4sNyws — PFF (@PFF) November 13, 2020

2020 Defensive Stats:

26 Total Tackles

9 Sacks

11 Tackles for Loss

3 Forced Fumbles

1 Fumble Recovery

0 Pass Deflections

In 2018 Aaron Donald had a career year in sacks. Donald would record 20.5 sacks for the Los Angeles Rams. He would be a big key to the Rams making it to the Super Bowl. Donald continues to show his dominance on the defensive side of the ball.

1. Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns)

The Cleveland Browns selected Myles Garrett with the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Garrett has been a huge contributor to the Cleveland Browns defense since being drafted. Myles Garrett is the backbone of the Cleveland Browns defensive success in the NFL 2020 season.

Myles Garrett: NFL sack leader 💪

pic.twitter.com/n1Mk738ycr — PFF (@PFF) November 15, 2020

2020 Defensive Stats:

31 Total Tackles

9.5 Sacks

12 Tackles for Loss

4 Forced Fumbles

2 Fumble Recoveries

Myles Garrett was apart of one of the biggest brawls in recent memory. Last season the Cleveland Browns defensive end struck Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback over the head with his helmet. This has over shadowed the success from last season. Garrett has came out this season to prove that he is a valuable piece to the Browns defense.