Ranking NFL teams with most consecutive Conference Championship game appearances ft. Tom Brady's Patriots

Making it to the Conference Championship game is one of the greatest honors of each NFL season. This epic matchup features a high-stakes showdown between the final two remaining teams in a specific conference. The winner earns the right to appear in the Super Bowl, while the loser joins the other 30 NFL teams watching the big game instead of playing in it.

One of the signs of an NFL team emerging as a dynasty is their consistent ability to make deep runs into the NFL Playoffs. The following teams were not only staples in the Conference Championship game but went on long streaks of being there every year.

Here are the longest streaks of consecutive appearances in the conference finals in NFL history.

#3, Oakland Raiders - 5 Conference Championship appearances in a row

Ken Stabler

When head coach John Madden and quarterback Ken Stabler teamed up with the Oakland Raiders, they formed one of the greatest dynasties in NFL history. They became the first team ever to appear in the conference finals in five consecutive seasons, doing so between 1973 and 1977. They have one of the best winning percentages by any tandem ever and also won a Super Bowl ring.

#2, Kansas City Chiefs - 6 Conference Championship appearances in a row

Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs have appeared in the AFC Championship game in all six seasons since Patrick Mahomes took over as their starting quarterback. They have made it to the Super Bowl in three of them, which will increase to four if they defeat the Baltimore Ravens this year.

Andy Reid is also the only head coach in NFL history to make it to the conference finals four consecutive times on two different occasions. He did so first with the Philadelphia Eagles between 2001 and 2004 and now has an active streak of six in a row with the Chiefs.

#1, New England Patriots - 8 Conference Championship appearances in a row

QB Tom Brady

It should come as no surprise that the iconic New England Patriots dynasty currently owns this record. The tandem of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady tops just about every list associated with earning playoff victories.

Their eight consecutive Conference Championship appearances are a part of their 13 total appearances, nine victories, and six Super Bowl rings. All of these are current NFL records that the Chiefs are chasing as they are in the middle of their own dynasty.