Ranking Patrick Mahomes' 3 worst games of his career

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is of course one of the best players in the NFL. He has won a Super Bowl, an MVP award, and has been named to the Pro Bowl every year he’s started in the league. He’s also got one of the best records in the league, winning 50 games in just 63 starts.

He has a resumé to match anyone’s and he’s thrown 151 touchdowns and 18,991 yards in just four years as a starter. In 2018 he won his MVP award and threw 50 touchdowns, a feat only matched by legends Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport 50. Yes FIFTY. 23-year-old Patrick Mahomes just threw his 50th touchdown this season. 50. Yes FIFTY. 23-year-old Patrick Mahomes just threw his 50th touchdown this season. https://t.co/Vr6iIdiz07

However, he hasn’t always had it his own way. Even though he plays well most Sundays, there have been times he’s had a horror show.

Here are Patrick Mahomes' three worst NFL games:

#3 - vs Jacksonville Jaguars, 2018

Jacksonville Jaguars v Kansas City Chiefs

Mahomes didn't have his best game during his first year as a starter when the Chiefs faced the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite Kansas City winning 30-14, the Texas Tech product only completed 22 of 38 passes. While he did manage to pass for 313 yards, he didn’t pass for a touchdown, instead throwing two interceptions.

He ended the day with a passer rating of just 62.7, and was only marginally better than the quarterback on the opposing bench that day, Blake Bortles. Mahomes will admit that he was lucky the Chiefs’ defence were on form that day, clocking up five sacks and two interceptions.

#2 - vs Denver Broncos, 2021

Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs

One of the worst games of his career came last season, when the Chiefs faced their division rival, the Denver Broncos. The Chiefs won 22-9, but their quarterback only passed for 184 yards, completing just 15 out of 29 passes. His completion percentage was just 51.7%, and to top it off, he only mustered up a passer rating of 57.3, the lowest of his career, according to statmuse.com.

He did run a touchdown in, but it was a rarity to see Mahomes end the day without a passing touchdown, a feat that has only occurred six times in his career thus far.

#1 - vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2020

Super Bowl LV - Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs

The one game that springs to mind when it comes to Patrick Mahomes’ worst career game is Super Bowl LV. In this game, the Chiefs were taken down 31-9 by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mahomes was under duress throughout the game, as he only managed 270 passing yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions. He was sacked three times and found Buccaneers defenders all over him on every play. The Chiefs’ offensive line crumbled in the big game and the quarterback was running for his life.

His passer rating was just 52.3 as he completed just 26 of his 49 passes as Kansas City fell apart in Miami.

Super Bowl LV passer ratings:Tom Brady: 140.1Patrick Mahomes: 37.4 Super Bowl LV passer ratings:Tom Brady: 140.1Patrick Mahomes: 37.4😬

