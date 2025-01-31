Ranking Steelers' top 10 Pro Bowlers since 2015 feat. Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the most decorated franchises in NFL history, and they have many legends of the game playing for their franchise. They have won six Super Bowl rings over the years and produced many Pro Bowlers. Here are their 10 best Pro Bowlers since the start of the 2015 season.

Best Steelers Pro Bowlers since the 2015 NFL season

Steelers' best Pro Bowlers (Image Source: Getty)

#10 - Chris Boswell

Chris Boswell is coming off of his best season in Pittsburgh. He led the NFL in points scored and field goals made, earning him his second trip to the Pro Bowl.

#9 - Ryan Shazier

Ryan Shazier was an elite linebacker before his career was cut short at just 25 years old. He totaled seven sacks and seven interceptions in his four seasons and made the Pro Bowl in his final two.

#8 - Le'Veon Bell

Le'Veon Bell was one of the most dynamic running backs in the NFL with the Steelers. He exceeded 1,850 scrimmage yards in three of his first five seasons with three Pro Bowls and two first-team All-Pro selections.

#7 - David DeCastro

David DeCastro is one of the most underrated players in Steelers' history. He was selected for six consecutive Pro Bowls and was a first-team All-Pro in two.

#6 - Maurkice Pouncey

Maurkice Pouncey is one of the best centers of all time and a legend in Pittsburgh. His nine Pro Bowl selections are the second-most in franchise history.

#5 - Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger helped bring two Super Bowl rings to Pittsburgh while being selected to the Pro Bowl six times. The Steelers never had a losing season in the 18 years that he was with the team.

#4 - Minkah Fitzpatrick

Minkah Fitzpatrick has impressively totaled 18 interceptions across his six years with the Steelers. He has also been selected as a first-team All-Pro three times and has made the Pro Bowl in the past three seasons.

#3 - Cameron Heyward

Cameron Heyward has made it to the Pro Bowl in his past seven seasons, which weren't shortened by an injury. He has also been a first-team All-Pro in four of those seasons.

#2 - Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown has become a controversial figure around the NFL, but his prime in Pittsburgh was absolutely elite. He exceeded 100 receptions and 1,250 receiving yards in five consecutive seasons, with 59 touchdowns during that stretch.

#1 - TJ Watt

TJ Watt has already totaled 108 sacks during his eight-year career and has made it to the Pro Bowl every season since his rookie year. He has finished in the top three for Defensive Player of the Year four times and recorded the most sacks in the NFL in three seasons.

