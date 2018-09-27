Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Ranking the 3 Undefeated teams in the NFL

Sam Aletan
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
12   //    27 Sep 2018, 12:18 IST

Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs

The NFL may be the best thing on TV today. Big upsets and breakout stars have fueled the NFL's great start.

Some teams started the season off poorly. The Houston Texans, Oakland Raiders, and Arizona Cardinals are the only teams without a win. Even teams like the Falcons and Patriots started the season 1-2.

Some teams, on the other hand, are doing great! Fitzmagic is running wild, the Browns actually won a game, and the Chicago Bears are 1st in the NFC North.

But after the Buccaneers lost to the Steelers on Monday Night Football, only 3 teams remain unbeaten. These teams are the top dogs in the NFL, but which of them is the true #1. Let's find out by ranking the top 3 unbeaten teams in the NFL.

#3 Miami Dolphins

Oakland Raiders v Miami Dolphins
Dolphins celebrate a win against the Oakland Raiders

The Miami Dolphins are the surprise team so far this season. With questions surrounding the injury with Ryan Tannehill and the depth on defense, expectations for Miami weren't very high.

All those questions vanished after the first 3 games of the season. Tannehill is looking good so far with 7 touchdowns, only 2 interceptions, and a 121.8 QBR. The offense has scored at least 20 points all 3 games.

The defense is looking good too even though they lost star defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Their secondary leads the league in interceptions with 7 and the defense as a whole is 2nd in total takeaways.

They even have a star in special teams. 3rd-year player Jakeem Grant has 264 punt returns yards(1st in the NFL) and a punt return touchdown.

You could make the argument that Dolphins didn't beat great teams. Their 3 wins came from beating the Titans, Jets, and Raiders. But they're undefeated, and that's all that matters.

