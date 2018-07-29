Best Quarterback Rooms in NFL - 2018 Edition

The quarterback position is arguably the most important position in the NFL, while the backup quarterback position is the second most important position. The spot has not been in a better situation than 2018 in a long time. The quarterback climate has a perfect mix of veterans and new blood.

The ranking for the quarterback room has taken into account the starter, back up quarterback, scout team QB, supporting cast, offensive system and teams' expected run-to-pass ratio along with past performance and history of injury.

The article ranks the teams by scoring each quarterback and taking the cumulative score as a marker. The third quarterback is only taken into account if they are a viable trade bait or hold any chance to start during the regular season.

32 . JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Starter - Blake Bortles, Back-up - Cody Kessler

Blake Bortles will try to not let his defense down

It is one of the very few quarterback-proof rosters in the NFL. The team will look to lean on the run game in offense this season. Blake Bortles has to improve his mechanics to move out the bottom of the list and Kessler will need to shake off his winless season with the Browns.

31. CAROLINA PANTHERS

Starter - Cam Newton, Back up - Taylor Heinicke

Newton will have to become the Superman from 2015

Cam has to be the Superman again under new ownership. Panthers have Taylor Heinicke as their back up. If you are thinking who that person is, you are not alone.

30.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Starter - Pat Mahomes, Back up - Chad Henne

Mahomes will have to be the present and future of the squad

Pat Mahomes has not started a relevant game in the NFL. He has potential but Texas Tech's air raid offense is not the best to go by. Chad Henne couldn't beat out Blake Bortles at his worst, which is not the best news for Chiefs faithful.

29.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Starter - Ryan Tannehill, Back up - Brock Osweiler

Tannehill will be playing for his job

Brock Osweiler can't be described as the best back up policy for Tannehill, who is coming back from a knee injury last season. The coaching staff is in hot seat and sharing the divison with Patriots does not help.

