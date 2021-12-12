Ranking Tom Brady's top 5 playoff performances

Tom Brady has played in 45 NFL playoff games in his career, winning 34 of them and collecting seven Super Bowl titles along the way. All three of those numbers are also the most in NFL history. Tom Brady has had countless memorable moments throughout his legendary career, but these five stand out above the rest. We take a look at his five best playoff performances of all time.

Tom Brady's best playoff performances

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady

#5 - Super Bowl LII - New England Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The New England Patriots lost Super Bowl LII to the Philadelphia Eagles but it was still one of the best individual performances of Tom Brady's career. It was also one of the best statistical performances by any quarterback in Super Bowl history. Tom Brady threw for 505 yards with three touchdowns. Unfortunately, the Patriots allowed the Eagles to score 41 points in the upset.

#4 - 2014 AFC Divisional Playoffs - New England Patriots vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Patriots trailed the Baltimore Ravens by 14 points twice, including in the second half, before Tom Brady led one of his signature comebacks. He threw 50 total passes in the game, completing 33 of them for 367 yards and three touchdowns. The Patriots would eventually go on to win the Super Bowl a couple of weeks later.

