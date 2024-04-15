Ranking the top 10 DL prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft feat. T'Vondre Sweat, Darius Robinson and more

It’s not a particularly good year for defensive linemen in the draft, especially at the tackle position. Not that long ago, there were a half-dozen defensive tackles selected in the first round; this year, there may be two. The defensive end position is also in dire straits, as just one true player at the position may end up in the first frame.

2024 NFL Draft: Top 10 DL prospects ranked

1] Byron Murphy II, Texas

Murphy made a huge impact after moving into Texas’ starting lineup last season and was a force on the Longhorns’ defensive line. He possesses the athleticism and movement skills to line up as a three-technique tackle, yet at the same time, he could be used at defensive end in a three-man front for a one-gap system. His athleticism alone makes him more of a top-20 pick in the draft, and Murphy should be productive out of the gate on Sundays in the proper scheme.

Byron Murphy II draft projection: Mid-first round

2] Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois

Newton was a steady force on the Illinois defensive line and showed continual progress in his game the past three seasons. He has scheme versatility and could be used in a variety of roles, such as defensive tackle or potentially a two-gap defensive end. Newton clearly grades as the top interior defensive lineman in this year's draft, and he should be selected no later than the middle of Round 1.

Jer'Zhan Newton draft projection: Mid to late first round

3] Darius Robinson, Missouri

Robinson is an imposing-looking athlete who showed consistent improvement in his game, yet he still comes with a tremendous amount of upside potential. He was an impact player last year at Missouri who showed a lot of flashes during Senior Bowl practice and will only get better in time.

He offers possibilities in a three-man front and has the movement skills and agility to be a three-down defender. Robinson will get consideration in the late part of the first round, and while there may be bumps in the road, he could develop into a tremendous player a year or two down the road.

Darius Robinson draft projection: Late first round

4] T'Vondre Sweat, Texas

Sweat was a terrific defensive tackle for Texas and is a big lineman who played with a nonstop motor. He possesses a lot of skill and the potential to start on Sundays, yet Sweat must lose weight or he'll quickly flame out of games.

T'Vondre Sweat draft projection: Second round

5] DeWayne Carter, Duke

Carter is an athletic defensive tackle who was a solid player at Duke the past three seasons and looked outstanding during Senior Bowl practices in January. He would be best in a one-gap system on the inside of a four-man line, yet he comes with a good amount of scheme versatility.

DeWayne Carter draft projection: Second round

6] Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson

Orhorhoro is a long, athletic defensive line prospect with the ability to get bigger and stronger as time goes on. Though Orhorhoro presently projects at defensive tackle, he has possibilities to develop into a two-gap defensive end. Orhorhoro comes with great upside, and he could develop into a starter on Sundays.

Ruke Orhorhoro draft projection: Second round

7] Kris Jenkins, Michigan

Jenkins is an explosive one-gap/three-technique tackle with a large upside, but he has limitations. He must get bigger and improve his playing strength, though Jenkins could develop into a starter on the inside of a four-man line.

Kris Jenkins draft projection: Third round

8] McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

Jackson was a terrific two-year starter at Texas A&M who performed well during Senior Bowl practices. He has the body of a nose tackle yet the style of a three-technique tackle, and he comes with scheme versatility for the next level as well as starting potential.

McKinnley Jackson draft projection: Third round

9] Brandon Dorlus, Oregon

Dorlus was a competitive, explosive college defensive lineman who had a terrific combine workout. The question is where he lines up on Sundays. His ability to play with leverage and move around the field, as well as his closing burst, makes Dorlus the perfect three-technique tackle and could help him land in Day 2 of the draft.

Brandon Dorlus draft projection: Third round

10] Leonard Taylor, Miami

Taylor is a quick, explosive defensive lineman who was out of position at nose tackle for Miami last year. He's a three-technique/one-gap lineman who comes with a good amount of upside.

Leonard Taylor draft projection: Third round

