Ranking top 10 highest-paid tight ends after Trey McBride's record breaking $76,000,000 contract extension

On Thursday, star tight end Trey McBride signed a major contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals. Per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, McBride landed a four-year contract extension with the Cardinals worth $76 million.

That deal makes McBride the highest-paid tight end in NFL history.

With the TE market now reset by the major extension of McBride, let's take a look at the top 10 highest-paid tight ends heading into the 2025 campaign. The statistics provided are found using the popular financial sports company 'Spotrac'.

Top 10 highest-paid tight ends in the NFL

10) Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans - $12,000,000 per year

Dalton Schultz has quietly been one of the most consistent tight ends in the NFL. He has caught over 50 balls every year since 2020.

However, his production dropped last year as his receiving yards (532) and touchdowns (2) were the lowest they'd been since his second season.

9) Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers - $12,100,000 per year

Speaking of consistency, Freiermuth has been that for the Steelers. The former second-round pick has played 16 or more games and caught 60 or more passes in three of his first four seasons. That's despite inconsistent quarterback play (Kenny Pickett, Mitchell Trubisky, etc.) and poor offensive coordinator play calling (Matt Canada, Arthur Smith).

The talent is there for Freiermuth to succeed, but he needs the right QB and OC to help take him to the next level.

8) Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears - $12,500,000 per year

Cole Kmet has shown flashes of being an elite tight end but has also struggled with poor coaching, offensive schemes, and QB play as well.

With HC Ben Johnson and QB Caleb Williams now in charge of the Bears' offensive unit, Kmet is unquestionably a TE to watch in 2025.

7) David Njoku, Cleveland Browns - $13,687,500 per year

David Njoku has been among the elite receiving tight ends in recent years. He has had 203 receptions, 2,015 receiving yards, and 15 receiving touchdowns over his past three seasons.

However, he will look to bounce back as his numbers took a dip after he played in just 11 games last season.

6) Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens - $14,000,000 per year

Mark Andrews had one of the worst dropped passes in NFL history in the AFC Divisional round game against the Buffalo Bills this past season.

However, he is still one of the best TEs in the league and arguably the most important receiver in the Ravens' offense. He had a career-high 11 receiving touchdowns in 2024.

5) Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles - $14,250,000 per year

Dallas Goedert has been extremely important to the Eagles' offensive unit, both as a receiver, a blocker, and a pusher.

An instrumental member of the success of the controversial 'tush push' play, Goedert provides much more than purely statistical receiving output in the Eagles' offense.

4) George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers - $15,000,000 per year

George Kittle has been one of the top tight ends in the NFL over the past decade. A two-time First-team All-Pro, a three-time Second-team All-Pro, and a six-time Pro Bowler, Kittle has contributed all over the field for the 49ers.

Kittle showed little signs of slowing down at age 31, as he had one of his best campaigns last season with 1,106 yards and eight TDs.

3) T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings - $16,500,000 per year

T.J. Hockenson suffered a significant ACL injury in 2023, but he looked back to his best on his return last season.

In 10 games in 2024, Hockenson had 41 receptions and 455 receiving yards, a truly remarkable stat line given that most players experience an output decline when coming back from an injury of Hockenson's severity.

2) Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs - $17,125,000 per year

Travis Kelce is a future Hall of Famer and is arguably the greatest tight end in NFL history. His accolades (a three-time Super Bowl champion, a four-time First-Team All-Pro, a 10-time Pro Bowler, and a member of the 2010s All-Decade team) speak for themselves. Kelce also holds various receiving records in multiple categories.

Although he has finally started to decline at 34, his track record is such that it is not surprising to see that Kelce is one of the highest-paid tight ends in the NFL.

1) Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals - $19,000,000 per year

After a quiet rookie season, Trey McBride has been brilliant over the last two seasons for Arizona. Though the Cardinals' average record over the past few years has resulted in fewer prime time appearances for fans to watch McBride, he is a complete player in every aspect of the game.

McBride has had 192 receptions and 1,971 receiving yards over the past two seasons. He is arguably the best TE in the NFL right now and is now paid like it by the Cardinals after signing his new contract.

