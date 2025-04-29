Ranking top 10 rookie running backs in fantasy football following 2025 NFL Draft ft. Quinshon Judkins

Determining rookie running back rankings for any fantasy football season is based on many different factors. Among the most important are their overall skillsets and the team that they landed with. Now that the 2025 NFL Draft has officially concluded, here's how the top ten running backs this year stack up in the rookie rankings.

Ad

Fantasy Football Rookie RB Rankings

Rookie RB rankings

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#10 - Devin Neal, New Orleans Saints

Ad

Trending

Devin Neal has plenty of upside and potentially a bright long-term outlook with the New Orleans Saints. He is still a risky pick in fantasy football this year with Alvin Kamara expected to remain their featured back.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#9 - Cam Skattebo, New York Giants

The New York Giants appear to have found a hidden gem in last year's draft with Tyrone Tracy Jr. They added Cam Skattebo to their running back room this year, so it will be interesting to see how they distribute their backfield touches.

Ad

#8 - Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars

Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby have each struggled to secure a roile as the featured running back for the Jacksonville Jaguars. This may be why they drafted Bhayshul Tuten, and considering his elite speed, he could carve out an immediate role in their offense.

#7 - Jaydon Blue, Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys essentially cleaned out their entire running back room this year, including last year's starter Rico Dowdle. They added Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, but Jaydon Blue offers much more explosive upside, making him a potential sleeper pick.

Ad

#6 - TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have demonstrated their lack of commitment to Rhamondre Stevenson by significantly reducing his workload at times last season. This continued by them drafting TreVeyon Henderson, who could potentially eclipse him on the depth chart.

#5 - RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos

RJ Harvey is one of the most interesting rookies to keep an eye on entering the 2025 fantasy football season. He may not be as talented as some of the other top running backs, but he appears to have a clear path to being the Denver Broncos' starter this year.

Ad

#4 - Kaleb Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers

Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren were both able to consistently provide fantasy football value with the Pittsburgh Steelers in recent years. With Harris out of the picture, Kaleb Johnson is expected to take over his workload.

#3 - Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

Omarion Hampton has elite upside, but his fantasy football value is a bit clouded due to his situation with the Los Angeles Chargers. The presence of Najee Harris could potentially limit his workload.

Ad

#2 - Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns moved on from Nick Chubb this year and replaced him with Quinshon Judkins in the 2025 NFL Draft. They used an early second-rounder to get him, so he is likely to be their featured back this year in a run-first offense.

#1 - Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

Ashton Jeanty represents the clear top pick among rookie running backs for 2025 fantasy football. He was already considered the best player in his position and landing with the Las vegas Raiders likely means he will receive a massive workload with little competition for backfield touches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.