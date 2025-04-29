Ranking top 10 rookie running backs in fantasy football following 2025 NFL Draft ft. Quinshon Judkins

Determining rookie running back rankings for any fantasy football season is based on many different factors. Among the most important are their overall skillsets and the team that they landed with. Now that the 2025 NFL Draft has officially concluded, here's how the top ten running backs this year stack up in the rookie rankings.
Fantasy Football Rookie RB Rankings
#10 - Devin Neal, New Orleans Saints
Devin Neal has plenty of upside and potentially a bright long-term outlook with the New Orleans Saints. He is still a risky pick in fantasy football this year with Alvin Kamara expected to remain their featured back.
#9 - Cam Skattebo, New York Giants
The New York Giants appear to have found a hidden gem in last year's draft with Tyrone Tracy Jr. They added Cam Skattebo to their running back room this year, so it will be interesting to see how they distribute their backfield touches.
#8 - Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars
Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby have each struggled to secure a roile as the featured running back for the Jacksonville Jaguars. This may be why they drafted Bhayshul Tuten, and considering his elite speed, he could carve out an immediate role in their offense.
#7 - Jaydon Blue, Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys essentially cleaned out their entire running back room this year, including last year's starter Rico Dowdle. They added Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, but Jaydon Blue offers much more explosive upside, making him a potential sleeper pick.
#6 - TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots
The New England Patriots have demonstrated their lack of commitment to Rhamondre Stevenson by significantly reducing his workload at times last season. This continued by them drafting TreVeyon Henderson, who could potentially eclipse him on the depth chart.
#5 - RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos
RJ Harvey is one of the most interesting rookies to keep an eye on entering the 2025 fantasy football season. He may not be as talented as some of the other top running backs, but he appears to have a clear path to being the Denver Broncos' starter this year.
#4 - Kaleb Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers
Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren were both able to consistently provide fantasy football value with the Pittsburgh Steelers in recent years. With Harris out of the picture, Kaleb Johnson is expected to take over his workload.
#3 - Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers
Omarion Hampton has elite upside, but his fantasy football value is a bit clouded due to his situation with the Los Angeles Chargers. The presence of Najee Harris could potentially limit his workload.
#2 - Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns moved on from Nick Chubb this year and replaced him with Quinshon Judkins in the 2025 NFL Draft. They used an early second-rounder to get him, so he is likely to be their featured back this year in a run-first offense.
#1 - Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
Ashton Jeanty represents the clear top pick among rookie running backs for 2025 fantasy football. He was already considered the best player in his position and landing with the Las vegas Raiders likely means he will receive a massive workload with little competition for backfield touches.
