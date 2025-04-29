Ranking top 10 rookie wide receivers in fantasy football following 2025 NFL Draft ft. Travis Hunter

The rookie wide receiver class in fantasy football is officially set following the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft this year. Determining which ones are the most valuable is based on a wide range of factors, including their skillset and role with their new team. Here's how the top ten options currently stack up in the positional rookie rankings for this season.

Fantasy Football Rookie WR Rankings

#10 - Elic Ayomanor, Tennessee Titans

Elic Ayomanor landed in one of the best situations possible relative to his fantasy football value. The Tennessee Titans are extremely weak at wide receiver, so he has a real chance to be an immediate starter.

#9 - Pat Bryant, Denver Broncos

Pat Bryant is one of the most intriguing wide receivers in the 2025 NFL Draft class based on his current situation. The Denver Broncos desperately need another reliable wide receiver to join Courtland Sutton and they may have found it in the rookie.

#8 - Jayden Higgins, Houston Texans

Jayden Higgins is likely to replace Stefon Diggs' role for the Houston Texans after they moved on from him during the offseason. His athletic upside gives him a bright outlook, as long as he can establish a large enough workload.

#7 - Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears

Luther Burden III is expected to take over for Keenan Allen this year, who departed the Chicago Bears during the offseason. This gives him a legitimate opportunity to receive significant targets in their offensive game plan.

#6 - Tre Harris, Los Angeles Chargers

Tre Harris could be one of the biggest rookie sleepers in fantasy football this year. He has a clear path to a starting role for the Los Angeles Chargers across from Ladd McConkey and he will be playing with Justin Herbert, one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

#5 - Jack Bech, Las Vegas Raiders

Jack Bech landed in an ideal situation with the Las Vegas Raiders for his fantasy football outlook this year. Geno Smith is in desperate need of wide receivers to step up, so Bech could realistically get a significant target share.

#4 - Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Emeka Egbuka is one of the most talented wide receivers in this year's draft class, but he joined a crowded wide receiver room with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His fantasy value will likely be dictated by his workload and his potential role is currently unclear.

#3 - Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers

Matthew Golden shot up draft boards when he ran the fastest time in the 40-yard dash among wide receivers at the 2025 NFL Combine. He was picked by the Green Bay Packers, who are deep at the position, but lack a true number-one option in their passing game.

#2 - Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars

Travis Hunter recently improved his fantasy football outlook when it was reported that he would primarily focus on being a wide receiver for the Jacksonville Jaguars, while also playing on defense as well. They traded up to get him, so they obviously think highly of his abilities.

#1 - Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers

Tetairoa McMillan is a big-bodied wide receiver that should help Bryce Young find more consistency as a passer. The Carolina Panthers selected him eighth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, so they are likely planning to feature him in their offense.

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

