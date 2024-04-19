Ranking top 10 running backs in 2024 NFL Draft feat. Blake Corum, Trey Benson and more

Two running backs were selected in the first round of the 2023 and 2021 drafts. Meanwhile, three ball carriers were selected in the second round of the 2022 event. This year? It’s quite possible not a single back will be drafted until the closing selection of the second round. Yet all told, seven ball carriers could come off the board late on Day 2.

2024 NFL Draft: Top 10 RBs ranked

1] Trey Benson, Florida State

Benson was a terrific ball carrier at Florida State who punched through the end zone 23 times on the ground the past two seasons while accumulating 1,895 yards. He's an underrated prospect with a versatile game and the ability to start on Sundays.

Trey Benson draft projection: Late 2nd round

2] Blake Corum, Michigan

Corum has been a tremendous player for the Wolverines the past three seasons and was the feature runner his team consistently relied on. He lacks top dimensions for the next level, yet Corum is a well-rounded ball carrier who would be exceptional in a situational or backup role on Sundays.

Blake Corum draft projection: 3rd Round

3] Jonathon Brooks, Texas

Despite just one-year of big-time production and starting experience, Brooks has displayed himself as a skilled ball carrier on the inside and around the corner as well as a solid pass catcher. He possesses outstanding upside potential and will be very effective once he returns to full health and further develops his game.

Jonathan Brooks draft projection: 3rd Round

4] Marshawn Lloyd, USC

Lloyd watched his game take off at USC last season once he was fully healthy, then he performed well during the Senior Bowl. He possesses the size, strength and athleticism to be a featured ball carrier at the next level, and Lloyd comes with a large upside.

Marshawn Lloyd draft projection: 3rd Round

5] Jaylen Wright, Tennessee

Wright strung together a pair of outstanding campaigns at Tennessee then chose to leave for the draft. He possesses decent size and game-breaking speed, which will help him as a situational or rotational ball carrier on Sunday.

Jaylen Wright draft projection: 3rd Round

6] Will Shipley, Clemson

Shipley was a versatile and productive player who did what was asked of him and consistently came up with big plays. He's not a traditional feature runner for the NFL, rather he’s a rotational back who will be exceptional on third down and could lend a hand as a return specialist.

Will Shipley draft projection: Late 3rd early 4th Round

7] Bucky Irving, Oregon

Irving comes with average size as well as speed, yet he is a skilled ball carrier with a well-rounded game. While he may never be a feature runner, he has all the ingredients to be a productive third-down back or situational runner.

Bucky Irving draft projection: 4rd Round

8] Jase McClellan, Alabama

McClellan was a very productive ball carrier for Alabama with a nose for the end zone. Despite being a one-dimensional, between-the-tackles runner, he possesses the skill and intellect to make a roster as a short-yardage or goal-line ball carrier and blocker in the backfield.

Jase McCellan draft projection: 4th Round

9] Ray Davis, Kentucky

Davis did a terrific job last season at Kentucky, his only year with the program. He displayed himself as a dominant interior ball carrier who can also catch the ball out of the backfield. He needs to improve his blocking, yet he offers potential as a situational running back for Sundays who could be used in short-yardage or goal-line situations.

Ray Davis draft projection: 5th Round

10 Audric Estime, Notre Dame

After a solid sophomore season, Estime posted career totals of 1,341 rushing yards and 18 TDs last year. He's a one-dimensional power back who is best between the tackles and offers possibilities as a short-yardage or goal-line ball carrier.

Audric Estime draft projection: 5th Round

