Ranking top 10 TEs available in free agency feat. Mike Gesicki, Zach Ertz, and more

The tight end position is always evolving in the modern NFL. These days tight ends are safety blankets for QBs and essential pieces on offenses.

With that in mind, let's look at 10 TEs available in free agency.

Ranking the top 10 TEs available in free agency

10. Johnny Mundt

Johnny Mundt is a serviceable backup with the Minnesota Vikings. He could earn some attention from teams looking for a backup TE with playoff experience.

9. Pharaoh Brown

Pharaoh Brown is a veteran journeyman TE who last played for the Seattle Seahawks in the 2024 season. Brown could join a playoff-contending team as a TE3.

8. John Bates

John Bates is a young and skillful tight end with the Washington Commanders. He could have earned more targets had he not been behind a resurgent Zach Ertz on the depth chart in Washington.

7. Mo Alie-Cox

Mo Alie-Cox has spent his entire career with the Indianapolis Colts and represents a veteran TE for any team enquiring about his services. Alie-Cox is a career backup and could occupy a TE2/3 role on a new team in a short-term deal.

6. Kylen Granson

Kylen Granson is another Colts tight end set for free agency. Like Mo Alie-Cox, he's never played for another team besides the Colts.

Kylen Granson has the physical tools needed for the position. He could occupy the TE2 role for a fringe contender.

5. Tyler Conklin

Tyler Conklin was one of the better offensive players for the New York Jets in a disappointing 2024 season. He's a proven veteran with solid pass-catching skills.

Conklin will be sought out in free agency as he's talented enough to be a starting caliber tight end for a playoff contender.

4. Austin Hooper

Austin Hooper impressed as the TE2 for the New England Patriots in 2024. His value has risen as he was one of Drake Maye's more reliable targets.

Hence, Hooper can return to the Patriots on a better deal or try his luck in another offense.

3. Zach Ertz

Zach Ertz is aging like fine wine and was remarkable in the 2024 season. His efforts brought out the best in rookie sensation Jayden Daniels.

The Commanders will do everything possible to extend the three-time Pro Bowler's contract.

2. Juwan Johnson

Juwan Johnson was an athletic safety blanket of a tight end in the 2024 season. He was one of the best-performing members of the New Orleans Saints in another playoff-less year.

Johnson might be up for a bumper renewal from the Saints or another team looking for a fringe TE1 for the foreseeable future.

1. Mike Gesicki

Mike Gesicki has been around the league and has performed admirably in most teams he's played for. He was great, catching passes from Joe Burrow in 2024 and entering free agency as the most sought-after TE on the market.

Gesicki is a starting-caliber tight end, and he should earn a multi-year contract in his next landing spot.

