Ranking the top 10 WR prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft feat Rome Odunze, Malik Nabers & more

The 2024 NFL draft is set to begin on April 25 in Detroit. It will feature seven rounds across three days, with most of the best college football players in the country being selected for NFL teams.

Wide receivers are always among the most popular players to target in each draft, and the position has increased in value in recent years. The modern style of offense has resulted in many NFL teams shifting their schemes and play designs to high-powered passing attacks. In order for them to be successful, rosters need to be deep with talented wide receivers.

The 2024 draft is considered by many to be a particularly strong class of wide receiver prospects. Many of them are capable of making an immediate impact, especially with the massive success of rookie wide receivers in recent seasons.

Marvin Harrison Jr is the consensus top wide receiver in the 2024 NFL draft class and is being called a generational talent by some around the league. His Hall of Fame father made him an interesting name to watch from the start, but his outstanding play on the football field speaks for itself. He also comes from the Ohio State Buckeyes, who have produced several elite NFL wide receivers in recent years.

Right behind Harrison are two additional highly-rated prospects in Rome Odunze and Malik Nabers. They each profile as ideal candidates to serve a major role in an NFL offense and appear capable of quickly rising to lead wide receivers on their new teams. They, like Harrison, feature the elite combination of size and athleticism that most teams desire from the position.

The 2024 NFL draft class runs deep at the wide receiver position beyond the three elite prospects, so many of them are likely to be prioritized during the draft process. Here's how the top ten prospects stack up this year.

WR rankings for 2024 NFL draft

Marvin Harrison Jr, Ohio State Buckeyes Rome Odunze, Washington Huskies Malik Nabers, LSU Tigers Troy Franklin, Oregon Ducks Adonai Mitchell, Texas Longhorns Brian Thomas Jr, LSU Tigers Xavier Legette, South Carolina Gamecocks Keon Coleman, Florida State Seminoles Ladd McConkey, Georgia Bulldogs Xavier Worthy, Texas Longhorns