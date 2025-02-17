Ranking top 3 defensive players Falcons must target in 2025 NFL draft

The Atlanta Falcons are set on offense. Michael Penix Jr. replaced Kirk Cousins as the starting quarterback late in the season, and he has a strong supporting cast: running backs Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier; wide receivers Drake London, Darnell Mooney and Ray-Ray McCloud; and tight ends Kyle Pitts and Charlie Woerner.

The offensive line is anchored by Pro Bowlers Jake Matthews and Chris Lindstrom.

The defense, however, could use more star power beyond Grady Jarrett and Jessie Bates. These players from the 2025 NFL draft could help them.

3 defensive players Falcons must target in 2025 NFL draft

3. Malaki Starks

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 31 AFLAC Kickoff Game - Clemson vs Georgia - Source: Getty

The 2025 NFL draft is not particularly deep in safety talent, but one name stands out: Georgia's Malaki Starks. Even before the collegiate season ended, he was regarded as a top defensive back prospect.

Should he land with the Falcons, it would be at an opportune time. Justin Simmons will be a free agent, and Jessie Bates could use some help in the secondary.

2. Mykel Williams

Tennessee Tech v Georgia - Source: Getty

Matthew Judon and Lorenzo Carter will be free agents next month. Grady Jarrett is entering the final year of his contract. The Falcons will need to future-proof their pass rush.

Mykel Williams is as elite as pass rushers come. He is an explosive athlete who can maneuver past offensive linemen, collapse the pocket, and take down quarterbacks before they can even attempt a throw.

Just imagine him paired with an improved Arnold Ebiketie on the edges, forcing offensive coordinators to reconsider their passing strategy.

1. Mason Graham

Oregon v Michigan - Source: Getty

It is no secret that the Falcons have two of the oldest defensive tackles in the league. Eddie Goldman has already retired once and could do so again. Meanwhile, David Onyemata, at 32, is nearing the twilight of his career.

While rookies Ruke Orhorhoro and Brandon Dorlus are already on the roster, the team still needs a dominant presence in the trenches—someone who can disrupt the pocket, set up pass rushers, and help Kaden Elliss and Nate Landman stop the run.

Enter Mason Graham — a proven winner who can control the line of scrimmage and fortify Atlanta’s defensive front.

