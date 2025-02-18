Ranking top 3 players Jaguars could target with fifth overall pick in 2025 NFL Draft

In each of the past two seasons, the Jacksonville Jaguars picked outside of the top 10 in the NFL draft; however, they have the fifth overall pick this year. They got it following a 4-13 campaign and will have a big decision to make ahead of the draft on April 24-26.

Ad

The Jaguars have many needs. Free agency will start in March, which will allow the team to address some of them, but the real roster building takes place during the NFL draft.

Jacksonville has 10 draft picks, including two third and fourth-round selections.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 3 draft prospects Jaguars should target in the 2025 NFL Draft

Will Johnson during COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 19 Michigan at Illinois - Source: Getty

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Anything can happen ahead of the draft. The Jacksonville Jaguars could trade up, although unlikely, or they could take a good offer from a team that wants to move up, gaining more draft capital.

Ad

Trending

If Jacksonville stays put and selects at pick No. 5, it will have a good chance to hit a home run with several elite prospects to choose from.

#1 - Michigan DL, Mason Graham

The Jaguars need to bolster their defensive line. Last season, they ranked last in ESPN's pass rush win rate metric and were 27th in run stop rate.

Michigan's Mason Graham is a disruptive interior defensive lineman who can make an impact as a pass rusher or run stopper. Last season, he recorded five sacks and 34 pressures. He ranked second in run-stop rate and first for interior defenders, according to PFF.

Ad

Drafting Graham would not only give Jacksonville more depth on the defensive line but could create more opportunities for edge rushers Josh Allen and Travon Walker.

#2 - Michigan CB, Will Johnson

The Jaguars had one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL last season with inconsistent play at the cornerback and safety positions. Selecting Michigan cornerback Will Johnson could help that category.

Johnson has drawn comparisons to 2024 Defensive Player of the Year and Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II due to their similar size, speed and length.

Ad

Johnson was one of the best corners on one of the nation's best defenses and could make an instant impact in Jacksonville's secondary.

#3 - Arizona WR, Tetairoa McMillan

If Liam Coen wants to build around Trevor Lawrence and the offense, Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan might be the best option at fifth overall.

The Jaguars hit a home run pick with Brian Thomas Jr. and selecting McMillan would give them a vertical possession threat on the opposite side of Thomas.

Coen had success with the Mike Evans-Chris Godwin duo last season, and a Thomas Jr.-McMillan could be a younger version of that in Jacksonville.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.