Ranking top 3 players Packers should target with the 23rd overall pick in 2025 NFL draft

The Green Bay Packers are entering the offseason following a wild-card exit at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 12. Green Bay is entering the offseason with some holes to fill entering the 2025 campaign, looking to make a splash and bolster their roster on both sides of the ball.

The offense could use some help across the front to protect Jordan Love, along with a bona fide No. 1 option in their receiving core. The Packers have a solid collection of young receivers but haven't seen Christian Watson, Jayden Reed or Romeo Doubs step up as a consistent top option.

Defensively, the Packers could use a boundary cornerback opposite Jaire Alexander, along with some pass-rush help on their defensive front. Green Bay is entering the offseason with the No. 23 pick in the 2025 NFL draft and could make a splash from that spot.

Here are three players Green Bay's front office could target with the No. 23 pick in the NFL draft.

Top 3 2025 NFL draft targets for Green Bay Packers at No. 23

1. Nic Scourton, Texas A&M: EDGE

NCAA Football: Louisiana State at Texas A&M - Source: Imagn

The Green Bay Packers need to bolster their pass rush so the defense can take a leap. Building their pass rush this offseason could allow the team to step into the spotlight as legitimate Super Bowl contenders under Matt LaFleur.

Nic Scourton is a physical presence coming off the edge at 6-foot-4, 280 pounds, with impressive athleticism for his size. Scourton has plenty of room to develop at the next level, but he is a pro-ready enough prospect to step in and make an immediate impact alongside Rashaan Gary.

2. Josh Simmons, Ohio State: OT

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn

If not for a season-ending knee injury, Josh Simmons may be one of the top two tackles off the board in this year's draft. Tackle will likely be a point of emphasis for Green Bay after Jordan Love finished the 2024 season as the 12th-most hurried quarterback in the NFL.

Selecting Simmons down the board could be one of the best value picks of the entire draft. He also offers versatility with plenty of experience at both tackle spots, something Green Bay has shown favor for when selecting offensive linemen in the past.

3. Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State: WR

NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Ohio State at Notre Dame - Source: Imagn

Emeka Egbuka could develop into this class' best receiver and make an immediate impact in one of the deepest receiver rooms in the NFL. Egbuka is projected to come off the board around Green Bay's pick, leaving reason to believe the experienced wideout could fall to the Packers at No. 23.

Egbuka is a fluid route runner with some of the best hands in this year's class. He could step in as Green Bay's most polished route runner and give Love an intermediate option to complement the deep-threat options of Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.

