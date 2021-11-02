Ranking the top 3 rookie quarterbacks heading into Week 9 of 2021 NFL season

Rookie quarterbacks have been playing all over the NFL in the 2021 season. Yet unlike in past years, these rookies are not exactly lighting up opposing defenses.

NFL teams' starting rookie quarterbacks go into the season knowing there are struggles ahead. Some teams are even saddled with a rookie starter heading into Week 9 in an unexpected move due to injury or poor performance.

Here are the three best rookie signal-callers at the midway point of the NFL season.

Top 3 NFL rookie quarterbacks heading into Week 9

#3 - Davis Mills, Houston Texans

Davis Mills ends up third on this list by the process of elimination. He edges out both Zach Wilson and Justin Fields because those two have some ugly stat lines so far in 2021.

Rivers McCown @riversmccown David Culley on Davis Mills: "He's progressing, that's a learning experience for him ... he did not mishandle the football ... the interception that he had was just a poor throw ... I like what he did with our offense at the end of the game, the way he handled things." David Culley on Davis Mills: "He's progressing, that's a learning experience for him ... he did not mishandle the football ... the interception that he had was just a poor throw ... I like what he did with our offense at the end of the game, the way he handled things." https://t.co/iRKDna2Iwb

Fields has not even thrown for 1,000 yards to this point and Wilson is out with an injury and a QBR of 25.9. Trey Lance was also eliminated from consideration due to a lack of playing time.

Thus that leaves Mills and his 1,357 yards, seven touchdowns, and 67 percent completion rate. The Houston Texans aren't going to win often in 2021, but the third-round pick has stepped in and provided flashes of success in Tyrod Taylor's absence.

#2 - Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

We stay in the AFC South as the No. 1 overall pick in 2021 ends up at No. 2 on this list. Trevor Lawrence has improved as time has passed, which is to be expected of a rookie quarterback on a bad team.

He had seven interceptions through his first three games and has only thrown two since. Lawrence also went over 300 yards two weeks back in a London win over the Miami Dolphins.

The top pick is showing progression and that is what matters. Yet in general, he has not done enough to will his team to win many games.

#1 - Mac Jones, New England Patriots

Mac Jones is clearly the NFL's best rookie quarterback in 2021. He ranks eighth in the NFL in passing yards with 1,997 and just led the New England Patriots to an upset win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Mike Reiss @MikeReiss Mac Jones: “I definitely didn’t have my best day at all. I think everyone around me had a great day and that’s what football’s all about.” Mac Jones: “I definitely didn’t have my best day at all. I think everyone around me had a great day and that’s what football’s all about.” https://t.co/ysLWJJjiIZ

Jones showed up and won the starting job over Cam Newton and the Patriots are now 4-4 on the year. He has nine touchdowns with only six interceptions and is 3-0 on the road this season.

Jones appears to have a bright NFL future ahead of him and his success shows how well a rookie can play within a structured organization like he has under Bill Belichick in New England.

