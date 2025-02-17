Ranking top 3 WRs Bengals must target as Tee Higgins’ potential replacement in NFL Draft 2025

The Cincinnati Bengals have a problem: Tee Higgins. The five-year veteran regained some somblance of the old form that helped the Bengals reach the Super Bowl in 2021, but Andrei Iosivas emerged as a potential cornerstone despite being the WR3.

Ad

Should Higgins leave, coach Zac Taylor and unofficial general manager Duke Tobin will need to replace him beside Ja'Marr Higgins. Fortunately, they have some good options.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#3 Matthew Golden

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 01 CFP Quarterfinal Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - Texas vs Arizona State - Source: Getty

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In his only season as a Texas Longhorn, Matthew Golden broke out, hitting nearly a thousand receiving yards and double-digit touchdowns. That's as impressive as it gets for someone who can contribute immediately, whether it be on offense or special teams.

Ad

Trending

Speaking of special teams, he should be the perfect replacement for the completely forgotten and unsalvageable Chris Evans at kick returner.

#2 Isaiah Bond

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 10 CFP Semifinal Cotton Bowl Classic - Texas v Ohio State - Source: Getty

Sticking to the subject of former Longhorns, Isaiah Bond wasn't quite prolific in his only season at Texas, covering just 540 yards and scoring five touchdowns on 34 catches. But his "Gravedigger" play - a touchdown on fourth-and-31 - against Auburn in the 2023 Iron Bowl (back when he was with Alabama) proves that he has the "clutch genes".

Ad

Ja'Marr Chase is known to be a dominator, but sometimes he needs the pressure off of him when the Bengals face high-leverage moments. That's where the youngster could shine. Otherwise, he can sit as the WR3 while Andrei Iosivas officially assumes the WR2 mantle.

1) Luther Burden III

Iowa v Missouri - TransPerfect Music City Bowl - Source: Getty

Once upon a time, Luther Burden III was considered a top-10 pick by analysts, top-5 even. But, at some point, he started tumbling down the mock drafts.

Ad

Still, that doesn't preclude him from becoming a priority pick for the Bengals, who want to be as offensively potent as possible. Imagine him, Ja'Marr Chase, Andrei Iosivas, Chase Brown and whichever athletic pass-catching tight end the Bengals get to replace Mike Gesicki together on the field.

The result, should the offensive line do its job, it should equate to a display of fireworks - yards all around.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.