Ranking top 3 WRs Jets must target as Davante Adams’ potential replacement in NFL Draft 2025

The New York Jets will have a lot of work to do to get ready for the 2025 NFL season as the offseason begins. Upgrading the wide receiver room will be one of the team's most pressing concerns, particularly because Allen Lazard and Davante Adams are probably going to leave this offseason.

Garrett Wilson will still be the Jets' undisputed wide receiver No. 1 if Adams and Lazard depart, but he will only have Xavier Gipson and Malachi Corley to support him.

If the Jets lose both Adams and Lazard this summer, they will need to add a number of wide receivers to their squad in the upcoming months. In light of this, let's examine three receivers the team should look to select in the upcoming draft.

Receivers the Jets could draft to replace Davante Adams

1) Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

Tetairoa McMillan of the Arizona Wildcats - Source: Getty

Tetairoa McMillan already has the physique of an NFL athlete at 6-foot-4 and 195 pounds. It's easy to understand why he's one of the most highly rated receivers in this draft class when you combine his outstanding statistical performance with his extremely solid movement skills.

Over the course of his final two seasons with the Arizona Wildcats, McMillan notched 174 receptions for 2,721 yards and 18 touchdowns.

The Jets could attempt to select McMillan with their seventh overall pick in April if Davante Adams isn't re-signed. The young receiver might work well with Garrett Wilson in New York's scheme because of his big-body movement abilities and red-zone effectiveness.

2) Luther Burden, Missouri

Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III celebrates a touchdown - Source: Imagn

One of the best wide receivers in the 2025 NFL draft class is Luther Burden III, a powerful pass catcher who excels both in the slot and out wide.

Burden had his most effective season as a collegiate football player in 2023, hauling in 86 passes for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns for the Missouri Tigers. Despite a sharp decline in 2024, when he caught 61 passes for 676 yards and six touchdowns, he is still predicted to be selected in the first round of the draft.

Due to his exceptional quickness and ability to contribute in the running game, Burden may be a nice fit for the Jets, who may choose to use him for purposes other than the passing game.

3) Nick Nash, San Jose State

San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Nick Nash - Source: Imagn

Nick Nash recorded 104 receptions on 171 targets for 1,382 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2024 for the Spartans, his best collegiate season.

Nash is a potent weapon in the passing game with his genuine deep-threat competence, making him a potential candidate for the Jets, who are searching for a receiver who can produce explosive plays in the passing offense.

Given his strength and his ability to succeed in any role, Nash can also help New York as a special team player.

