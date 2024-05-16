  • NFL
  • Ranking top 5 best NFL schedule release videos feat. Los Angeles Chargers 

Ranking top 5 best NFL schedule release videos feat. Los Angeles Chargers 

By Rit Nanda
Modified May 16, 2024 06:07 GMT
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers
Ranking top 5 best NFL schedule release videos feat. Los Angeles Chargers

The NFL schedule release videos continue to become better by the day with the Los Angeles Chargers social media team continuing to set the standard. All 32 teams came out with their clips on social media after the schedule was released and everyone garnered significant attention.

Choosing the top five among them was tough but here's a best stab at it.

Top 5 NFL 2024 Schedule Release Videos

#5. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams came up with an animated video of them driving from Inglewood, the location of their SoFi stadium, to New Orleans, where next year's Super Bowl will be held. There are multiple disses along the way, with Ford Field renamed as StafFord Field and Donald Field paying homage to Aaron Donald's 15 sacks on one-time Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

#4. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys jumped on a trend that is popular on social media these days for their schedule release video: prank calls. They prank-called fans of every team that they are going to face in 2024 in order of their schedule. Jake Paul gets the first Facetime call for their Week 1 clash against the Cleveland Browns and it goes on from there.

There's Eli Manning for the Giants, Emily Harrigan for the Steelers, Michael Vick for the Atlanta Falcons and many more. It elicits hilarious reactions and the whole video is gold.

#3. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans had one of the best schedule release videos of last year when they asked people on the street about various NFL logos. One of the most memorable was a woman who identified the Falcons as the "Red Stallions."

Having become famous with that moniker, the Titans brought her back to host the same routine for the 2024 schedule release video. It was a brilliant callback with some equally memorable answers this time too.

#2. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots went with a full spoof of "Good Will Hunting" for their 2024 schedule release video with the titular character being played by Julian Edelman instead. Renamed "Good Jules Hunting", it sees head coach Jerod Mayo setting a task for the Patriots player to 'solve' what their 2024 schedule is going to be.

With appearances by Rob Gronkowski and Robert Kraft, among others, this is a hilarious but feel-good video.

#1. Los Angeles Chargers

NFL schedule release videos have become more detailed and sophisticated over the years and much of it comes down to the standards the Los Angeles Chargers have set. After two years of brilliant anime videos, this time they went with "The Sims." And as usual, it was fantastic.

It parodies Cam Newton's fight at a youth tournament for the Panthers and lampoons the "New Heights" podcast and Travis Kelce's relationship with jet-setting star Taylor Swift for the Chiefs. It slams the Falcons for drafting Michael Penix Jr. while having Kirk Cousins in the house with an obligatory 28-3 nod.

But they pack their punches in the credits section where their full schedule rolls around. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, who famously insinuated that a woman's highest calling is that of a homemaker at a recent graduation ceremony, is shown cooking and cleaning in a kitchen.

Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle make an appearance before Aaron Rodgers' conspiracy theories are brutally mocked with 5G towers and radioactive alien babies.

They have yet again set the bar for next year and it remains to be seen if anybody can get close to it.

Which NFL team's 2024 schedule release video was your favorite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

