Ranking the top 5 bold moves in the 2021 NFL offseason

The 2021 NFL off-season has been full of interesting decisions. Some of the decisions have been great moves and some have been head-scratchers. Let's rank the top-five bold moves for the 2021 NFL offseason.

5) Indianapolis Colts trade for QB Carson Wentz

Philadelphia Eagles v Green Bay Packers

The Indianapolis Colts are taking a huge risk with Carson Wentz. There's no question that he is a great quarterback when he's healthy but Wentz has only played 100% of the snaps one time throughout his five-year career with the Eagles.

The Indianapolis Colts are banking on Carson Wentz staying healthy. In the two seasons in which Wentz played all 16 games, he registered impressive stat lines.

Carson Wentz's stats when he plays a full NFL Season

Completions: 767

Attempts: 1,214

Completion percentage: 63.2%

Passing yards: 7,821

Touchdowns: 43

Interceptions: 21

If the Colts can keep Carson Wentz upright and off the injury report, Indianapolis will be in good shape.

4) Jacksonville Jaguars sign former NFL QB Tim Tebow to play tight end

New York Jets v Tennessee Titans

Urban Meyer made an extremely bold decision when he decided to sign former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow to play tight end for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tim Tebow and Urban Meyer have a history that dates back to their time at the University of Florida.

Tebow's NFL career didn't play out the way he thought it would the first time. This will be his second attempt at playing in the NFL and it'll be interesting to see how this all plays out for both the Jaguars and Tim Tebow.

3) Carolina Panthers trade for Sam Darnold

New York Jets v Buffalo Bills

Sam Darnold is getting his second chance to show that he's a franchise quarterback in the NFL. The New York Jets drafted Sam Darnold with their third overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and he threw double-digit interceptions in all three of his seasons with the team.

The Carolina Panthers were all in on Deshaun Watson until all the news broke about his off-the-field issues and Sam Darnold was the consolation prize.

Matt Rhule is taking a gamble with Darnold but it's worth the risk.

2) Chicago Bears sign veteran QB Andy Dalton then traded up for Justin Fields

Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys

The Chicago Bears went all in on Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson but struck out on making a deal. This led to the Chicago Bears signing Andy Dalton as their starting quarterback. Chicago fans were in shock when the news broke that the Bears were signing Dalton and making him their starter.

The Chicago Bears made an interesting move during the 2021 NFL Draft when they traded up to select former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. The Bears are sticking to their original plan by starting Andy Dalton but at some point we will see Justin Fields if the Bears are struggling.

1) Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions swap quarterbacks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams made a blockbuster trade this offseason. Detroit sent Matthew Stafford to the Rams for Jared Goff and a number of draft picks. Los Angeles felt that Matthew Stafford would give them a better shot at winning a Super Bowl.

Expect a monster season from Matthew Stafford with Sean McVay💪 pic.twitter.com/Ybt10s51IY — PFF (@PFF) May 18, 2021

The Lions are hoping that Jared Goff can bring the same success that Stafford brought to their team and, as of right now, it looks like Detroit got the best of this trade. It'll be fascinating to see if Matthew Stafford can lead the Rams to a Super Bowl in the next two years.