Ranking the top 5 fantasy Running Backs | NFL Divisional Round Playoffs

It has come down to eight teams, seven games, and three weeks. The NFL is heading to its conclusion and these running backs have really performed well. Without much ado, let us take a look at:

The top 5 fantasy running back rankings for the NFL's Divisional Round of the playoffs:

5) J.K. Dobbins - Baltimore Ravens (vs Buffalo Bills)

Coming in at the top five of fantasy running backs for the Divisional Round of the playoffs is Ravens rookie J.K. Dobbins.

The 22-year-old coming out of Ohio State rushed nine times for 43 yards and a touchdown for a win against the Tennessee Titans in last weeks match up. Dobbins has been successful in seven straight games.

The Buffalo Bills are 21st in points allowed (24.44), but Lamar Jackson's surge in recent weeks restricts his upside.

#4 Cam Akers - Los Angeles Rams (vs Green Bay Packers)

Most runs for a first down/TD in Wild Card round



🔹 Cam Akers - 7

🔹 Jonathan Taylor - 7 pic.twitter.com/qcy1B0467Z — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) January 14, 2021

Los Angeles Rams RB Cam Akers has rushed 28 times for 131 yards and a touchdown. Akers caught 2-of-2 targets for 45 yards in the Rams victory against the Green Bay Packers and helped ease the quarterback issues last week. Akers received 76% of the RB carries and appeared entirely healed of his ankle injury.

The Packers are 28th in points allowed (26.93) on the season; however, over the last four weeks, they are 11th in the NFL at 21.20.

#3 Nick Chubb - Cleveland Browns (vs Kansas City Chiefs)

Most receiving yards after catch in Wild Card round



🔸 Nick Chubb - 71

🔸 Jarvis Landry - 66 pic.twitter.com/6cmICcutqF — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) January 15, 2021

Unexpectedly, last week Browns RB Nick Chubb surprised us with his receiving abilities. Usually, Kareem Hunt carries that role.

Chubb caught a short screen and took it 40 yards for a fourth-quarter touchdown that sealed the game.

Chubb carried the ball 18 times for 76 yards, adding 69 yards and a touchdown on four catches.

In the Divisional Round of the playoffs, Nick Chubb gets a Chiefs defense that is 25th in points allowed (25.59) and allows 101.13 rushing yards per game (10th in the NFL).

#2 Aaron Jones - Green Bay Packers (vs Los Angeles Rams)

Carolina Panthers v Green Bay Packers

Aaron Jones is in a tight spot against the Rams, who allowed the fourth-fewest points to running backs( 19.96). However, he will see at least 20 opportunities in this game, five of those coming through the air.

#1 Alvin Kamara - New Orleans Saints (vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons

In last week's game, Alvin Kamara rushed 23 times for 99 yards, one touchdown, and brought down both of his targets for an additional 17 yards. The only thing that can stop him is Saints coach Sean Payton giving special treatment to Taysom Hill.

Clearly, Hill is nowhere near as good a starter. In the two games against the Buccaneers this season, Kamara had 56 yards rushing, 60 yards receiving, and three touchdowns.