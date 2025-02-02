Ranking top 5 lowest passer rating leaders in the Super Bowl feat. Drew Bledsoe

The Super Bowl is the most important game of the year. In addition to deciding the NFL championship, it is also one of the most important events in the sports world.

To reach the Super Bowl, you have to be the best team in your conference, and it takes a long road to get there. As such, in a game with the highest of the stakes, some players crumble with the pressure and have awful performances.

Check out the five players who have the worst passer rating in Super Bowl history. The criteria to feature on the list is to have at least 40 passing attempts in the championship games.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5 lowest passer rating leaders in Super Bowl history

#1 - Craig Morton

Morton featured in two championship games, and seven of his 41 pass attempts ended as interceptions. He had two awful participations, amassing just 16 completions, one touchdown and completing 39% of his passes. His combined passer rating in those games was 20.0, and he had just 166 passing yards.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#2 - Fran Tarkenton

Three championship losses in four seasons did not help Tarkenton, the Minnesota Vikings quarterback from the 70s who led the franchise to some great years.

However, he struggled in the biggest games: the Vikings scored no more than 14 points in each of these three Super Bowls, and Tarkenton amassed a 43.7 passer rating, with one touchdown and six interceptions.

#3 - Drew Bledsoe

Unlike the first two, Bledsoe had just one game to his account during his career. It was in the 1996 season, when his New England Patriots faced the Green Bay Packers.

He completed 25 passes out of 48 attempts during Super Bowl XXXI, throwing two touchdowns and four interceptions in a 35-21 loss. Bledsoe had a 46.6 passer rating in the game.

#4 - Rich Gannon

Gannon also had just one championship game to his name, when he played for the Oakland Raiders in the 2002 season. The Raiders played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Gannon completed 24 out of 44 passes.

His five interceptions hurt his numbers badly, and as the Buccaneers won 48-21, Gannon had a 48.9 passer rating.

#5 - Neil O'Donnell

The Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers had one of the most famous rivalries in the NFL, and they met to decide the champion of the 1995 NFL season. O'Donnell, who had one of the best individual quarterbacks seasons that year, struggled in the big game.

He ended with 28 completed passes in 49 attempts, one touchdown and three interceptions. In a 27-17 loss, O'Donnell finished with a passer rating of 51.3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.