Ranking the top 5 mobile quarterbacks in NFL history

The NFL is starting to make the transition from pocket-passing quarterbacks to mobile quarterbacks.

The league's reigning MVP, Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, set record last season for rushing yards by a quarterback and changed the way a lot of people thought about what kind of quarterback can thrive in the NFL. The widely-recognized frontrunner for this season's MVP is Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, another signal-caller noted for his mobility.

Before Jackson and Wilson, there were some QB's that paved the way for the mobile quarterbacks in the NFL today. These quarterbacks were able to not only make plays with passing, but also able to make plays with their feet.

5. Steve McNair

Steve McNair had a successful career with the Tennessee Titans (still the Houston Oilers when he was drafted) and Baltimore Ravens. He famously led the Titans to within five yards from winning a Super Bowl.

McNair would be named to three Pro Bowls during his time in the NFL. He would also win the NFL MVP award.

During his career, Steve McNair would pass for 31,304 yards and add 174 passing touchdowns to his career totals. Early in his NFL career, McNair made a lot of good plays when he would tuck and run the football. McNair rushed for 3,590 yards and added 37 touchdowns.

Steve McNair was a great passer but also a tough runner who could run over linebackers and extend plays with his feet and take advantage of his rocket arm.

4. Fran Tarkenton

Fran Tarkenton was one of the trail blazers for the mobile QB in the 1960s and 1970s during his time with the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants.

He would rack up 47,003 passing yards and throw for 342 touchdowns in his Hall of Fame career. Tarkenton would add 3,674 rushing yards and 32 rushing touchdowns. Tarkenton led the Vikings to three Super Bowls but couldn't get over the hump for a championship.

During his NFL career, Fran Tarkenton would play in nine Pro Bowls. He would also be named to the NFL All-Pro team. Tarkenton would be named 1975 Offensive Player of the Year and would also win the 1975 Bert Bell Award.

3. Randall Cunningham

Randall Cunningham had a great NFL career for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings. He also spent time with the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens at the end of his run.

Cunningham was quick and had a rocket for an arm. Cunningham would have 29,979 passing yards and 232 passing touchdowns in his NFL career.

To all the Lamar, Kyler, and Vick fans. Can we all agree that Randall Cunningham was the founder of the running QB pic.twitter.com/OAA3yhibxd — 🦅Chase Cooper〽️ (3-4-1) (@TravisFulghamTD) November 13, 2020

Cunningham would make a lot of plays with his legs. His long strides would help him tally up 4,928 rushing yards. He would also add 35 rushing touchdowns in his NFL career. Cunningham made it tough for opposing defenses.

During his time with the Vikings, Randall Cunningham would lead the Vikings to a 15-1 recor om the 1998 season. Cunningham and the Vikings would make it all the way to the NFC Championship game. Randall Cunningham would make it to 4 Pro Bowls. He would also be named to the NFL All-Pro team. Randall Cunningham would win the Bert Bell Award in 1988, 1990, and 1998 capping off an amazing NFL career.

2. Michael Vick

Coming out of college, Michael Vick entered the NFL with a lot of hype. He showed his running ability in college. The Atlanta Falcons would draft Michael Vick to lead their football team at the quarterback position.

A decade ago tomorrow, 11/15/2010: all of us watched @MichaelVick with our jaws dropped



- 333 yds passing, 4 TD

- 80 yds rushing, 2 TD

- 88-yd TD to DeSean on the opening play

- Eagles led 35-0 at start of the 2nd



This team really was Andys preview of his modern-day KC offense pic.twitter.com/HnLTIn4zwl — Eagles Fan Problems (@EagleFanProbs) November 14, 2020

During his career in the NFL, Michael Vick would rack up 22,464 passing yards and 133 passing touchdowns. Vick would also tally up 6,109 rushing yards and 36 rushing touchdowns. It was clear early that the NFL was not ready for the speed of Michael Vick at the quarterback position.

Michael Vick would play in four Pro Bowls, but he lost two years of his prime due to going to prison for his involvement in illegal dogfighting. He only won two playoff games in his time with the Falcons, Eagles, Jets and Steelers.

Vick would win the 2010 Bert Bell Award and the 2010 Comeback Player of the Year.

1. Steve Young

Steve Young played quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers and had a successful career. Steve Young did not look like a running quarterback, but took NFL defenses by surprise when he would take off running.

Young would rack up 33,124 passing yards and 232 touchdowns in his NFL career. The stats that are surprising to a lot of fans, is that he would have 4,239 rushing yards. He would also tally up 43 rushing touchdowns in his NFL career.

Steve Young is in the NFL Hall of Fame and would play in seven Pro Bowls. He would also be named to three All-Pro teams. Young would win three Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers. He was the NFL MVP twice and won the 1992 Offensive Player of the Year. Steve Young would also add the 1992 and 1994 Bert Bell Award.