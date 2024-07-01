  • NFL
  • Ranking top 5 NFC teams with worst supporting cast heading into 2024 training camp ft. Cardinals

Ranking top 5 NFC teams with worst supporting cast heading into 2024 training camp ft. Cardinals

By Andre Castillo
Modified Jul 01, 2024 01:24 GMT
Arizona Cardinals Training Camp
Cardinals OC Drew Petzing has a wideout problem

As mentioned before, offense, especially of the passing variety, is what defines today's NFL.

While it is mostly true that defense wins the title (2000 Baltimore Ravens), what good is preventing opponents from scoring unless you can score prolifically yourself? The 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are in contention for "most stacked team in football history", had both a powerhouse defense and offense.

As the 2024 summer camp looms, certain teams have a problem with their offensive casts. The AFC has the likes of the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots, but who are the NFC equivalents?

also-read-trending Trending

5) Detroit Lions

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions

Josh Reynolds was shaping up to be an excellent complement to Amon-Ra St. Brown in 2023, as he had 40 catches for 610 yards and five touchdowns. However, his move to the Denver Broncos has somewhat weakened the wideout corps.

An even bigger blow is the loss of guard, Jonah Jackson. But the bigger blow has to be guard Jonah Jackson. One of a few guys who was with the team before Jared Goff arrived, he and the quarterback established a strong bond in their seasons together. Now, with Jackson joining the Los Angeles Rams (Goff's former team, ironically), the offensive line feels less talented.

Edited by Abigail Kevichusa
