As mentioned before, offense, especially of the passing variety, is what defines today's NFL.

While it is mostly true that defense wins the title (2000 Baltimore Ravens), what good is preventing opponents from scoring unless you can score prolifically yourself? The 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are in contention for "most stacked team in football history", had both a powerhouse defense and offense.

As the 2024 summer camp looms, certain teams have a problem with their offensive casts. The AFC has the likes of the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots, but who are the NFC equivalents?

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5) Detroit Lions

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions

Josh Reynolds was shaping up to be an excellent complement to Amon-Ra St. Brown in 2023, as he had 40 catches for 610 yards and five touchdowns. However, his move to the Denver Broncos has somewhat weakened the wideout corps.

An even bigger blow is the loss of guard, Jonah Jackson. But the bigger blow has to be guard Jonah Jackson. One of a few guys who was with the team before Jared Goff arrived, he and the quarterback established a strong bond in their seasons together. Now, with Jackson joining the Los Angeles Rams (Goff's former team, ironically), the offensive line feels less talented.

4) Dallas Cowboys

Detroit Lions v Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have a couple of contract problems. While Dak Prescott's contract is clearly the most critical, CeeDee Lamb's should not be overlooked due to the apparent lack of additional star power at his position.

Brandin Cooks was great as the WR2 in 2023, surpassing veteran Michael Gallup, but the other people behind him? They have much work to do.

3) Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders v Los Angeles Rams

The Washington Commanders did a massive haul in free agency, nabbing Austin Ekeler, Tyler Biadasz, Zach Ertz, and Bobby Wagner. But they failed to address their need for a top wideout.

Terry McLaurin has been very good, but the depth behind him is lacking. With Curtis Samuel gone, the next best man up is Jahan Dotson, who is WR3 material at best. Here is hoping that their bid to trade for Brandon Aiyuk succeeds.

2) Arizona Cardinals

Goodyear Cotton Bowl - Missouri v Ohio State

Many fans expect Marvin Harrison Jr. to dominate in his rookie season as an Arizona Cardinal, but the sad reality is that he will be overworked because of the poor depth at his position.

Zay Jones? He regressed in 2023. Zach Pascal? He was nowhere to be found. Chris Moore? He is more of a returner. Michael Wilson? He has potential, but he needs to work harder.

1) New Orleans Saints

Chicago Bears v New Orleans Saints

Michael Thomas' departure was a massive loss for the New Orleans Saints, and not finding a capable replacement for him is what will doom them into becoming a bottomfeeder for the first time since the days of the "Aint's".

Chris Olave is the only one they have right now. There are still credible options out there, like Hunter Renfrow, but apparently, they are staying put. That is not good.

4) Dallas Cowboys

Detroit Lions v Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have a couple contract problems. While Dak Prescott's is obviously the more important one, CeeDee Lamb's should not be overlooked either because of the seeming lack of further star power at his position.

Brandin Cooks was great as the WR2 in 2023, surpassing veteran Michael Gallup, but the other people behind him? They have much work to do.

3) Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders v Los Angeles Rams

The Washington Commanders did a massive haul in free agency, nabbing Austin Ekeler, Tyler Biadasz, Zach Ertz, and Bobby Wagner. But they failed to address their need for a top wideout.

Terry McLaurin has been very good, but the depth behind him is lacking. With Curtis Samuel gone, the next best man up is Jahan Dotson, who is WR3 material at best. Here is hoping that their bid to trade for Brandon Aiyuk succeeds.

2) Arizona Cardinals

Goodyear Cotton Bowl - Missouri v Ohio State

Many fans expect Marvin Harrison Jr. to dominate in his rookie season as an Arizon Cardinal, but the sad reality is that he will be overworked because of the poor depth at his position.

Zay Jones? He regressed in 2023. Zach Pascal? He was nowhere to be found. Chris Moore? He is more of a returner. Michael Wilson? He has potential, but he needs to work harder.

1) New Orleans Saints

Chicago Bears v New Orleans Saints

Michael Thomas' departure was a massive loss for the New Orleans Saints, and not finding a capable replacement for him is what will doom them into becoming a bottomfeeder for the first time since the days of the "Aint's".

Chris Olave is the only one they have right now. There are still credible options out there, like Hunter Renfrow, but apparently they are staying put. That is not good.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback