Ranking top 5 NFL defenses heading into Week 10 | NFL 2021-22 season

"Defense wins championships" is a long-standing saying in the NFL. That saying is still true to this day, as a strong defense can take all the pressure off the offense to perform in crucial moments. All a good offense needs to do is stay on the field and score points.

The defense, however, needs to stop the opposing offense as much as possible. From holding teams to third-down conversions and field goals, strong defenses help win the day.

Here's a look at the top five defenses heading into Week 10.

Which defense is ranked #1 for Week 10?

#5 - New Orleans Saints

Even with the Saints having a rough time dealing with the passing attack of Matt Ryan as he carved the secondary up with three TDs, the Saints still possess one of the best front sevens in the entire league.

Seth Galina @pff_seth

On Sunday, he put together another masterful exercise in play calling to stymie Tom Brady once again.

I wrote about it:

pff.com/news/nfl-new-o… Dennis Allen has yet to get the praise he deserves for helping turn around the Saints defense in 2017.On Sunday, he put together another masterful exercise in play calling to stymie Tom Brady once again.I wrote about it: Dennis Allen has yet to get the praise he deserves for helping turn around the Saints defense in 2017.On Sunday, he put together another masterful exercise in play calling to stymie Tom Brady once again.I wrote about it:pff.com/news/nfl-new-o…

The Saints are allowing a league-high 73.8 rushing yards per game. Although the total yardage allowed per game comes heavily from the passing game, there is no way teams are allowed to rush the ball against this front seven. The Saints are also 5th on the list, allowing 19.4 points per game. This is a good unit. The secondary just needs a bit of help at times.

#4 - Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos came alive in Week 9, where they effectively stopped the offensive prowess of the Dallas Cowboys, which is no easy feat. Dak Prescott has been great all year, but he found himself stuck amid a hungry Broncos defense.

DNVR Broncos @DNVR__Broncos Denver Broncos absolutely embarrass Dallas Cowboys behind dominant performance from Vic Fangio's defense l DNVR Broncos Postgame twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… Denver Broncos absolutely embarrass Dallas Cowboys behind dominant performance from Vic Fangio's defense l DNVR Broncos Postgame twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…

The Broncos are 2nd in only allowing 17.0 points per game, and their rushing defense is nearly as good as the Saints. The team may have had a tough run as of late, but they could easily turn things around if the defense continues to come alive, as they did on Sunday.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Windy Goodloe