Ranking top 5 NFL defenses heading into Week 12 | NFL 2021-22 season

As the regular season enters its home straight, there is renewed focus on NFL defenses. After all, as good as an offense might be in the NFL, defense is what often saves the day. In our methodology, the way we measure the best defenses is with the help of the points they let up in every game. For NFL defenses, that is the most vital component after all. If a team is able to limit rushing and passing, but falls short in the redzone, then it is not of much use. Here's a look at the top five NFL defenses entering Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.

Holding their own: the top NFL defenses ahead of Week 12

#5- Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers defense had an off day last week as they shipped in 34 points to the Minnesota Vikings. This caused their points per game allowed to inflate to 19.5, which is dead last on this list, but is still respectable as it is below 20.

The game against the Vikings could be considered an aberration, as the Packers had certainly held their own among NFL defenses in the weeks prior. They had allowed only 10, 21, 13 and no points in the previous four weeks, which included tough assignments against the Arizona Cardinals, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Seattle Seahawks.

Coming up against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12, they certainly face one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. But their general ability against strong opposition this season makes us think that they will be able to overcome last week's inability and rise in the rankings in our top NFL defenses come the end of Week 12.

#4 - Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals defense was somewhere back to its usual form as one of the best NFL defenses last week after shipping in 34 points against the Carolina Panthers the week before that. They let in only 13 points against the Seattle Seahawks last week.

Doug Farrar ✍ @NFL_DougFarrar



So, trimming that to simplify should help. Gregg Bell @gbellseattle Pete Carroll says #Seahawks "have trimmed some things" on offense the last couple weeks, to make it simpler in hopes for better execution. Pete Carroll says #Seahawks "have trimmed some things" on offense the last couple weeks, to make it simpler in hopes for better execution. Cardinals linebacker Jordan Hicks said that his defense knew exactly what was coming, and they knew exactly how to deal with it.So, trimming that to simplify should help. twitter.com/gbellseattle/s… Cardinals linebacker Jordan Hicks said that his defense knew exactly what was coming, and they knew exactly how to deal with it. So, trimming that to simplify should help. twitter.com/gbellseattle/s…

Their 113.8 yards per game in rushing allowed is the worst of all the top five NFL defenses on this list, but overall they are doing a good job in limiting opponents to just 18.4 points per game. Their passing defense, which allows only 204 yards per game, is an important component of that. They do have a bye week in Week 12, so they will not feature on gameday, but they will still retain a place in our rankings based on their exploits coming into Week 12.

