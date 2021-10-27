Ranking top 5 NFL defenses heading into Week 8 | NFL 2021-22 season

We are nearly halfway through the regular season and some NFL defenses are lording over other offenses. While offenses make the highlight reel more often, it is the grind that NFL defenses do that wins teams championships. We look at the best NFL defenses after Week 7 and going into Week 8.

Top NFL defenses heading into Week 8 of 2021

#5 - Cincinnati Bengals

The 5-2 Cincinnati Bengals are ruling over the AFC at the moment. Part of the reason why they have been so good is their defense, which has given up just 18.3 points per game, which is the fifth lowest in the league. If there were any doubts about their defense before, them holding the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson to just 17 points confirmed their credentials as a legitimate top NFL defense.

Paul Dehner Jr. @pauldehnerjr FINAL: #Bengals 41, Ravens 17. Cincinnati's arrival might be ahead of schedule, but it's legitimate. It's surreal to say, but not only are they the current top seed in the AFC, but a real Super Bowl contender. There's no denying that after today. FINAL: #Bengals 41, Ravens 17. Cincinnati's arrival might be ahead of schedule, but it's legitimate. It's surreal to say, but not only are they the current top seed in the AFC, but a real Super Bowl contender. There's no denying that after today.

Their main strength has been their defense against the rush. Opposing offenses have only had 94 yards per game in rushing. Their defense against passing has ably supplemented that, allowing 245.9 yards per game, which many not be absolutely top-class, but has been sufficient to keep the opposition in check.

#4 - Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are not in the best of form right now and have a 3-4 losing record in 2021. But much of the blame for that can be laid on their offense, because their defense has been one of the best in the NFL over the intervening period.

This is despite the fact that they were absolutely terrible against the Cleveland Browns and fans will be hoping it is an aberration and not a permanent marker of their ability because if they continue playing like that, they will be out of the top 5 NFL defenses very soon. That they still feature as one of the best is because of their performances in the weeks before and we are willing to consider that run of form as the norm going into Week 8.

Andrew Mason @MaseDenver Cleveland diced up the defense like it wasn’t even there. Been a long time since we saw the Broncos defense look so helpless. Cleveland diced up the defense like it wasn’t even there. Been a long time since we saw the Broncos defense look so helpless.

They have given up, on average, just 18.1 points per game. They have a fine balance between how well their rushing defense has held up and how well they have played against the pass.

In rushing, they have also allowed less than 100 yards per game, standing at 99.3 yards on average. Their pass defense has allowed less than 225 yards per game and stands at 224.1 yards per game.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Piyush Bisht