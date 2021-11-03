Ranking top 5 NFL defenses heading into Week 9 | NFL 2021-22 season

NFL defenses don't often receive much love and are outshined by their offensive counterparts. Hearing Tom Brady say it, you would think that NFL defenses are just a bunch of guys not good enough to play offense.

Savage @BOSTONSPORTSB Tom Brady says “defensive is like a dog chasing a car”



But if Brady does want to remember how important NFL defenses can be, he can cast his memory back on last year's NFC Championship game and how the Bucs defense carried the day. In honor of the best NFL defenses, we present our list of top 5 NFL defenses heading into Week 9.

#5 - Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers endured a miserable run of form having lost four straight games, but they climbed into the top five NFL defenses by virtue of their win in Week 8. They defeated the Atlanta Falcons 19-13 to end up with a 4-4 record. Central to their win was their defense.

They have now given up 19.9 points per game, joining the other teams on the list as the only ones that have given up less than 20 points on average per game. They have allowed only 295.6 yards per game. Their run defense has allowed over 100 yards per game, but it is their passing defense that has really carried the workload allowing just 188.9 yards per game. If the Carolina Panthers are not to slump to a losing record, their defense will have to carry the weight again.

#4 - New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints feature in our top five NFL defenses by virtue of having the fourth-lowest points allowed per game. They have only allowed 18.3 points per game. Of all the NFL defenses on this list, they have allowed the most yards per game for 344.3 yards. Much of that comes from allowing 264.9 yards per game in passing.

But where the New Orleans Saints are tight as a drum is in their rushing defense. They have allowed only 79.4 yards per game. By removing one component of the offense from their opposition, they have been able to limit opposing offenses. Their defense certainly played its part in their win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who suffered only their second loss of the season. Meanwhile, the New Orleans Saints improved to a 5-2 record and are definitely in contention to go deep into the postseason.

