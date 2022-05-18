Ranking Top 5 NFL Free Agents left on the market

Free agency has passed and the 2022 NFL Draft has been and gone. The biggest names, the sought-after players, the ones that command hefty price tags, have all found their homes for the upcoming season. While the most obvious names are now gone, that doesn’t mean there aren't any options still available out there.

There are veteran stars coming off a few bad seasons, these last year's men are desperate to relive their glory days. Not to mention injury-riddled players, defiant to the very end and determined to make a comeback.

Here are the best five NFL free agents left on the market:

#5. Julio Jones

The market value of Julio Jones should not entirely be tied to the performance of quarterback Ryan Tannehill. After dominating the NFL for a decade as a member of the Atlanta Falcons, Jones was a monster when he had Matt Ryan throwing him the ball. Granted, in his final year, he did slow down. However, once he arrived in Tennessee, Jones was a shell of his former self.

NFL Stats @NFL_Stats Active players with the most career receiving yards…



Julio Jones - 13,330

Antonio Brown - 12,291

DeSean Jackson - 11,110

DeAndre Hopkins - 10,581

AJ Green - 10,278

TY Hilton - 9,691

Mike Evans - 9,301

Rob Gronkowski - 9,286

Emmanuel Sanders - 9,245

Travis Kelce - 9,006 Active players with the most career receiving yards…Julio Jones - 13,330Antonio Brown - 12,291DeSean Jackson - 11,110DeAndre Hopkins - 10,581AJ Green - 10,278TY Hilton - 9,691Mike Evans - 9,301Rob Gronkowski - 9,286Emmanuel Sanders - 9,245Travis Kelce - 9,006

In 2021, Jones registered career lows in receiving yards at 434 and yards per game at 43.4. Seldom did Jones have the ball thrown his way, he was targeted just 48 times. He caught only one touchdown pass off 31 receptions.

He may have lost a step or two but Jones is still a big, physical receiver with great hands. His days of being the number one option might be over, but as a secondary receiver on a team with Super Bowl aspirations, Jones can fill in nicely. At the age of 33 he could be signed at a discount.

#4. Will Fuller

Miami Dolphins v Houston Texans

No player in the NFL, perhaps apart from Deshaun Watson, needs to rehabilitate their image quite like Will Fuller.

During his brief yet wildly productive career, Fuller’s name has popped up on the injury report more than he would like. In 2020, he got through the majority of the season injury-free. Despite staying out of the medical tent, his season stats have an enormous asterisk on them due to a failed PED test.

In his first season in a new destination, Fuller spent the vast majority of his time sequestered on the sidelines due to injuries. After playing in only two games, the Miami Dolphins let him go. The speedy receiver is currently languishing in the open market.

Some teams will be apprehensive about signing Fuller to a deal. Is he past his injury woes? Was his PED suspension an honest mistake?

Fuller won’t come with a hefty price tag. Super Bowl contending teams can get their hands on a receiver who’s more than capable of taking the top off a defense for minimal cost.

#3. Trey Flowers

Indianapolis Colts v Detroit Lions

Signing Trey Flowers to a massive deal wouldn’t be the wisest decision any NFL team has ever made. However, that isn’t because of his performance.

When healthy, Flowers’ has been one of the best defensive linemen in the league. But, therein lies the problem, “when healthy.” Over the past two seasons, Flowers has missed more than half of the year due to countless injuries. While it appears as though his body is struggling with the rigors of the game, at 29, he should have plenty left in the tank.

From 2017 to 2019, Flowers was a menace up front, recording 21 sacks during that stretch for both the New England Patriots and the Detroit Lions. If he can stay healthy, he would be a steal for anyone willing to take a chance on him.

#2. James Bradberry

New York Giants v Los Angeles Chargers

James Bradberry was the lone bright spot on a horrific New York Giants team in 2020 with 3 interceptions, 18 passes defended and 54 combined tackles. After nabbing his first NFL Pro Bowl appearance, Bradberry produced similar numbers in 2021 with 4 interceptions, 17 passes defended and 47 combined tackles.

Defensive players often find themselves at a disadvantage. With the NFL openly prioritizing offensive numbers, defenders can struggle to impact the game and don't often get the praise they deserve.

Bradberry’s numbers should make him a salivating prospect for numerous teams, but when you add his durability, missing only two games in five years, Bradberry becomes incredibly valuable.

#1. Odell Beckham Jr.

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams

Undoubtedly, Odell Beckham Jr.’s long and seemingly perpetual injury history has scared off a number of suitors. Despite his otherworldly talents, Beckham Jr. has failed to record a thousand-yard season since 2019. Nevertheless, his mediocre numbers are also an indictment of poor quarterback play.

Neer Ray @NeerRayNFL

@obj And I already know the comeback reel gonna be even tougher than the last one

At the age of 29, Beckham Jr. is far from done as a top receiver in the NFL. Case in point would be his recent Super Bowl performance. Before crashing down to the turf in a heap, Beckham Jr. was well on his way to winning Super Bowl MVP, finishing the game with two catches, a touchdown score, and 53 yards.

Odell Beckham Jr @obj I will be back … I don't kno when. Where. But I will. Be. Back…

Beckham Jr. has plenty left to offer in the NFL. Not just as a secondary receiver or a decoy but as a number one option in a playoff-bound squad. It’s unclear when he’ll be able to play in 2022 but once he does return, whoever signs him could see their fortunes improve.

