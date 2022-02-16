Ranking the top 5 NFL free agents heading into offseason

The NFL offseason officially means the free agency period is right around the corner and there is a hot market this year. Several teams lost a franchise quarterback this season, including the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We could end up seeing players like Andrew Whitworth, Aaron Donald, DeSean Jackson and Josh Norman announce their retirement as well in the near future. As NFL teams start to get clarity on their top needs in the offseason, here are the top five pending free agents this year.

#1 - WR Davante Adams is the best NFL free agent

Davante Adams is the clear-cut best player who is about to hit the market. He wants to be the highest-paid player in the league and deserves every penny of it. With the franchise tag coming in at around $20 million for Adams this year, the Packers may not elect to retain their star receiver. A variety of teams will be seeking to drop the bank on Adams, including the Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears. Any team able to hand out a $100 million check will be in the running for Adams.

PFF @PFF 🧀 2nd highest-graded WR

🧀 1,553 receiving yards

🧀 11 TDs



2021 Stats

123 catches

1,553 receiving yards

11 touchdowns

Pro Bowl

1st-Team All-Pro

#2 - Terron Armstead will get paid elsewhere in 2022

Divisional Round - Philadelphia Eagles v New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints were without tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk for a portion of the season due to injury. The Saints have already locked Ramczyk into a long-term deal, and there are bigger roster needs than signing Armstead, and that's without taking anything away from one of the best tackles in the NFL. Armstead is more of a pass-blocker who can hold his own in the run game. A team with a young quarterback, like Chicago or even Pittsburgh, could be after Armstead this offseason.

Terron Armstead's #1 Fan @bengals_sans Good morning, here is 1 minute of Terron Armstead absolutely DOMINATING high-level competition from this past season. Good morning, here is 1 minute of Terron Armstead absolutely DOMINATING high-level competition from this past season. https://t.co/irL0doSjNg

2021 Stats

8 games

468 snaps played

1 sack allowed

