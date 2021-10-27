Ranking top 5 NFL offenses heading into Week 8 | NFL 2021-22 season

There is already a clear list of NFL contenders during the 2021 season and we are only through seven weeks. The NFC in particular features most of the dominant teams in the NFL, but the AFC has its contenders as well.

Certain teams so far stand out above the rest thanks to offenses that just can't stop scoring points. Here are the five top scoring offenses heading into Week 8 of the NFL regular season.

Ranking top 5 NFL offenses ahead of Week 8

#5 - Los Angeles Rams, 29.6 points per game

The Los Angeles Rams offense is elite thanks to the addition of Matthew Stafford. He has receiver Cooper Kupp on a record pace in multiple categories, and Sean McVay's master plans are finally coming to fruition.

The group just dropped 28 points on the Detroit Lions to finish right below their average of 29.6 on the season. Yet if they had to, they could have gone for many more to secure a win.

#4 Arizona Cardinals, 32.1 points per game

The undefeated Arizona Cardinals are one of four NFL teams averaging at least 32 points per game so far this season. Kyler Murray is playing like an MVP candidate and Kliff Kingsbury is calling the offense to perfection.

PFF @PFF Kyler Murray passing grade by season:📈📈📈 2021 - 90.6 (2nd)📈📈 2020 - 77.2 (15th)📈 2019 - 61.1 (31st) Kyler Murray passing grade by season:📈📈📈 2021 - 90.6 (2nd)📈📈 2020 - 77.2 (15th)📈 2019 - 61.1 (31st) https://t.co/py3Cmbw3fr

This team has only failed to score 30 points in one game this season, and that was still a 17-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Thursday night's showdown with the Green Bay Packers will show if this team is for real.

#3 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 33.3 points per game

Tom Brady is leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to another elite year on offense. He personally just threw his 600th career NFL touchdown in a game that saw his offense easily score 38 points against the Chicago Bears.

Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brady leads the league in passing and as long as he stays healthy, the Bucs are a tough team to beat.

#2 - Buffalo Bills, 33.8 points per game

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have only had one bad game this NFL season. That came in Week 1 via a 23-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The offense has stepped up since then and has even reached the 40-point mark twice this year.

The Bills own a 38-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs and lost a tight one to the Tennessee Titans last week. This offense is humming and Allen is nearly impossible to stop when he gets into the open field.

#1 Dallas Cowboys, 34.2 points per game

Dallas Cowboys fans are seeing an NFL Super Bowl contender before their eyes now that Dak Prescott is back and healthy. The Cowboys are scoring almost 35 points per game and their only loss was a Week 1 nail-biter against the Buccaneers.

Reggie 🥷🏾 @Grownboyy Dak Prescott is the best quarterback in the National Football League Dak Prescott is the best quarterback in the National Football League

A healthy Prescott is worth the money and it appears this offense already has the team locked into an NFC East division crown this year.

Edited by Henno van Deventer