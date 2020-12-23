The 2020 NFL regular season is coming to a close and the 2020 NFL Playoffs are starting soon. Before the NFL Draft, we will hit Free Agency and this years class is full of talent. 2020 NFL Season has been filled with ups, downs and surprises. Could we see the same in Free Agency?

Let's take a look at the Top 5 offensive and defensive free agents during the 2021 NFL offseason.

2021 Top 5 NFL Offensive Free Agents

5. Allen Robinson II (WR, Chicago Bears)

The Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson II has been through an up and down season with the Bears. He has been through two different quarterbacks and at one point the Bears lost six games in a row. Chicago Bears will miss the 2020 NFL Playoffs and it will have Allen Robinson II thinking about free agency early.

Allen Robinson II 2020 Stats:

90 receptions

1,110 receiving yards

6 touchdowns

Allen Robinson II has expressed his issues with the Chicago Bears and will most likely leave for free agency. This makes him the number one wide receiver in this free agency group. Robinson II is only 27 years old and still has quality seasons ahead of him.

Predictions: New York Giants, Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers and Tennessee Titans

4. Todd Gurley II (RB, Atlanta Falcons)

Todd Gurley II has showed glimpses of the old Todd Gurley II during the 2020 NFL Season with the Falcons. Gurley II has also shown that his knee is not 100% and that could scare off suiters for the young running back. Todd Gurley II is one of the elite running backs in the NFL when he is healthy.

Todd Gurley II 2020 Stats:

182 carries

644 rushing yards

9 touchdowns

The Atlanta Falcons are happy with the production that they have gotten out of the running back but could hesitate to commit long term. Unless Todd Gurley II shows that he is fully healthy and can run the football like he did when he entered the NFL, it may be slim pickings for him. If he can prove his health, then teams will be lining up to sign Gurley II.

Predictions: Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets, Washington Football Team and Miami Dolphins

3. Leonard Fournette (RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Leonard Fournette was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2020 NFL Season. He would later sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has shared carries with Ronald Jones II. Fournette has shown throughout his career that he is capable of being the main option at the running back position.

Leonard Fournette 2020 Stats:

83 carries

320 yards

5 touchdowns

Leonard Fournette's 2020 stats will not blow any doors open but he hasn't been the number one back for the Buccaneers. Fournette has rushed for over 1,000 yards in two of his five seasons in the NFL. If given the opportunity he could be a great addition to any NFL Franchise.

Predictions: Houston Texans, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams

2. Will Fuller V (WR, Houston Texans)

The Houston Texans are extremely thin at the wide receiver position. Will Fuller V has become the main target since the team traded away DeAndre Hopkins. Fuller V could walk away from the Houston Texans and enter free agency during the 2021 off-season.

Will Fuller V 2020 Stats:

53 receptions

879 receiving yards

8 touchdowns

Will Fuller V was putting together a great season, he was well on his way to recording 1,000 receiving yards. Fuller V was suspended for the last six games of the 2020 NFL Season. Cutting his season short does not take away from the stats that he put up. He is one of the top wide receivers in the 2021 free agency group.

Predictions: Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, New York Giants and Miami Dolphins

1. Dak Prescott (QB, Dallas Cowboys)

Dak Prescott went down with a horrific injury in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL Season. Prescott had surgery to repair his ankle and is looking to make a full recovery. The Dallas Cowboys have yet to sign him to a long-term deal. If Dallas cannot come to an agreement Dak Prescott could enter the free agency market and have a lot of teams interested.

Dak Prescott 2020 Stats:

68% completion percentage

1,856 passing yards

9 passing touchdowns

3 rushing touchdowns

4 interceptions

Dak Prescott has not played since Week 5 of the 2020 NFL Season and still leads the Dallas Cowboys in passing yards. The Dallas Cowboys have started four different quarterbacks in the 2020 NFL Season. Dak deserves the big deal but who knows if he will get one.

Predictions: Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears and Washington Football Team

2021 Top 5 NFL Defensive Free Agents

5. Justin Simmons (FS, Denver Broncos)

Justin Simmons is having one of his best seasons of his career. The Denver Broncos were shopping the young safety around during the Trade Deadline. Simmons is currently playing under a franchise tag during the 2020 NFL Season. Denver could miss out on the safety if they let him go into free agency.

Justin Simmons 2020 Stats:

89 total tackles

4 interceptions

7 pass deflections

Justin Simmons would be a great addition to any defense and has a lot of football ahead of him. The Dallas Cowboys showed interest in the safety but the two teams could not get a deal done. The Broncos could lose Justin Simmons to the Cowboys without getting anything in return.

Predictions: Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos and New York Jets

4. Patrick Peterson (CB, Arizona Cardinals)

Cornerback Patrick Peterson has put together a Hall-of-Fame type career for the Arizona Cardinals. Peterson is 31 years old and is still playing at a high level. The Cardinals may let the veteran corner walk away to free agency instead of committing to him for another two or three years.

Patrick Peterson 2020 Stats:

54 total tackles

3 interceptions

8 pass deflections

Arizona Cardinals have a great young core group on the defensive side of the football. They will most likely look to replace Patrick Peterson through the 2021 NFL Draft. Peterson has played for the Cardinals his whole career but could end his career in another uniform.

Predictions: Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys

3. Jadeveon Clowney (DE, Tennessee Titans)

Jadeveon Clowney stayed in free agency for a good period of time during the 2020 NFL off-season. The Tennessee Titans would sign the former Seahawks defensive end. Clowney is hoping that the 2021 NFL free agency period treats him better than the 2020 free agency did.

Jadeveon Clowney 2020 Stats:

19 total tackles

0 sacks

1 forced fumble

Clowney may not have standout numbers for the Tennessee Titans but he is still a solid defensive end. Jadeveon Clowney will have a full off-season to be signed by an NFL franchise. A lot of teams need help on the defensive side of the football which makes Jadeveon Clowney a must add.

Predictions: Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Carolina Panthers

2. Leonard Williams (DE, New York Giants)

Leonard Williams came over to the Giants in a trade with the New York Jets during the 2020 NFL Season. Williams has been very productive for the Giants since joining the team. Leonard Williams has a good opportunity to cash in on a big pay day in the 2021 free agency period.

Leonard Williams 2020 Stats:

49 total tackles

8.5 sacks

1 fumble recovery

leonard williams single-handedly prevents giants from being out-gapped, tomlinson controls frontside a-gap pic.twitter.com/BlUpTlFAQo — rohan (@RohanSanghani4) December 21, 2020

The New York Giants will most likely pay the young defensive end a good amount to keep him with the Giants. There is going to be a lot of teams lined up to offer him a contract. Williams is young and has many years left in the NFL.

Predictions: New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings

1. Matthew Judon (OLB, Baltimore Ravens)

Matt Judon has put together a great season for the Baltimore Ravens at the outside linebacker position. Judon is one of the defensive leaders for the Ravens. Matt Judon is the top outside linebacker in the 2021 NFL free agency group.

Matthew Judon 2020 Stats:

41 total tackles

5 sacks

2 pass deflections

Matt Judon with the 🙏 safety pic.twitter.com/WFnjTJjpxA — Football Nerds (@FootballNerds_) December 20, 2020

The Baltimore Ravens will most likely sign the 28 year old to a long term deal during the 2021 NFL off-season. If the two cannot come to an agreement, Judon will become a free agent and will not be a free agent for long.

Predictions: Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions