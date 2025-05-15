Ranking top 5 NFL teams with most creative schedule release videos in 2025 ft. LA Chargers

The LA Chargers led the 32 NFL teams that shared their schedule release videos on Wednesday. Many fans were excited about the day, while others lost interest very quickly. Some teams, like the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars, didn't make a good impression on fans.
Although winning the unofficial competition for the best schedule release video is exactly that, an unofficial award, many fans couldn't contain their excitement.
It's difficult to pick five out of 32 teams, but a couple of video really stood out against others that didn't click with fans.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Five most creative schedule release videos ahead of 2025 NFL season
5) New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints used their new coach, Kellen Moore, to reveal their 2025 schedule. Moore participated in a fictional press conference, but the team sent him a "translator."
This man's aggressiveness was fun, as he didn't take anything from anybody and often tergiversed what people had to say.
4) Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills used AI to make the announcement. They used Josh Allen the ambiguity of the term "AI" (which oftens refers to artificial intelligence) to bring NBA legend Allen Iverson in to the mix.
Iverson didn't root for the Bills but still showed support for Josh Allen.
3) Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys were clever with their NFL schedule release video. They hid several items while Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb, Tyler Smith and Osa Odiguiszwha played.
Once the "America' s Stream" ended, the Cowboys announced that they had put subtle details to see if fans were able to catch him.
2) Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens also found a good way to announce their matchups for the 2025 NFL season. They mimicked the popular Apple TV show "Severance" in a video that featured Kyle Van Noy among other stars.
"Severance" is a show where humans divide their memories between their regular and work ones. The second season finished a couple of weeks ago, but the Ravens were eager to pay homage.
1) LA Chargers
The LA Chargers, for the second consecutive year, have won this competition. After going with The Sims last season, they outdid themselves and picked "Minecraft" to continue their impressive run.
The Chargers took shots at multiple opponents, including the Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Chargers social media team made a remarkable job, and the team remain untouched when it comes to release schedule videos.
LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.