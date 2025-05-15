Ranking top 5 NFL teams with most creative schedule release videos in 2025 ft. LA Chargers

The LA Chargers led the 32 NFL teams that shared their schedule release videos on Wednesday. Many fans were excited about the day, while others lost interest very quickly. Some teams, like the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars, didn't make a good impression on fans.

Ad

Although winning the unofficial competition for the best schedule release video is exactly that, an unofficial award, many fans couldn't contain their excitement.

It's difficult to pick five out of 32 teams, but a couple of video really stood out against others that didn't click with fans.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Five most creative schedule release videos ahead of 2025 NFL season

5) New Orleans Saints

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The New Orleans Saints used their new coach, Kellen Moore, to reveal their 2025 schedule. Moore participated in a fictional press conference, but the team sent him a "translator."

This man's aggressiveness was fun, as he didn't take anything from anybody and often tergiversed what people had to say.

4) Buffalo Bills

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Buffalo Bills used AI to make the announcement. They used Josh Allen the ambiguity of the term "AI" (which oftens refers to artificial intelligence) to bring NBA legend Allen Iverson in to the mix.

Iverson didn't root for the Bills but still showed support for Josh Allen.

3) Dallas Cowboys

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Dallas Cowboys were clever with their NFL schedule release video. They hid several items while Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb, Tyler Smith and Osa Odiguiszwha played.

Once the "America' s Stream" ended, the Cowboys announced that they had put subtle details to see if fans were able to catch him.

2) Baltimore Ravens

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Baltimore Ravens also found a good way to announce their matchups for the 2025 NFL season. They mimicked the popular Apple TV show "Severance" in a video that featured Kyle Van Noy among other stars.

"Severance" is a show where humans divide their memories between their regular and work ones. The second season finished a couple of weeks ago, but the Ravens were eager to pay homage.

1) LA Chargers

Expand Tweet

Ad

The LA Chargers, for the second consecutive year, have won this competition. After going with The Sims last season, they outdid themselves and picked "Minecraft" to continue their impressive run.

The Chargers took shots at multiple opponents, including the Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chargers social media team made a remarkable job, and the team remain untouched when it comes to release schedule videos.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.