Ranking top 5 NFL teams with easiest strength of schedule in 2025 ft. Patriots

The full version of the 2025 NFL schedule was recently released with all of the times and locations for each game this year. Where and when certain games are played are just as important as the actual opponent when analyzing the overall difficulty of each schedule. Here are the five games that have the easiest roads this year when considering all variables.
Easiest 2025 NFL schedules
#5 - New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints received shocking news during the offseason when Derek Carr announced his retirement. This puts new head coach in a difficult spot, but rookie Tyler Shough may be his starting quarterback. The positive side is that they have one of the easiest schedules this season. This includes opening the year with six non-playoff opponents from last season in their first seven games.
#4 - Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers will keep a close eye on Bryce Young this year as this could be his make-or-break season in regards to his future as their potential starting quarterback. He will have a good opportunity to build some momentum with a favorable start to the 2025 NFL season. They begin the year with seven consecutive opponents that missed the playoffs last year.
#3 - Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills are in an absolutely ideal situation entering this year. They have consistently been one of the best overall teams in the NFL and now get the luxury of having one of the easiest strengths of schedule this season. Their opponents have the fifth-worst combined record based off of last year's results, and after opening against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, they don't face another playoff team until Week 9.
#2 - New England Patriots
The New Engalnd Patriots made a major change during the offseason when they hired Mike Vrabel to take over as their head coach. He is in a favorable situation for his first season in his new position with a relatively easy schedule. They get matchups against the weak NFC South, as well as the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns.
#1 - San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers had a massively disappointing season last year, but it has resulted in the benefit of one of the easiest 2025 NFL schedules. Just three of their 17 games are against teams that made it into the playoffs last year, while also getting an ideal situation of facing off with the entirety of the NFC South and AFC South divisions.
