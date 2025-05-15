Ranking top 5 NFL teams with worst 2025 schedule release videos ft. Cincinnati Bengals

On Wednesday, all 32 NFL teams released their schedules for the 2025 season. As had been the case for the past few years, each of them used unique creative approaches when revealing when they would play whom.

While some of them managed to captivate their fans with well-planned execution and presentation, others struggled, whether it be because of poor visuals or props or rough cinematography. However, these five represent the nadir.

5 worst schedule release videos of 2025 season

5) Miami Dolphins

Not even a narration by Zach Thomas can save this from being a disappointment when compared to the Dolphins' epic movie-inspired 2023 video. The 2024 "Fastest Schedule Release Video" may have been brief, but at least it fit the team's ethos perfectly - blindingly fast, just like their offense is supposed to be without injuries.

The dolphins themselves are reduced to being backdrop figures, as the team opts for a simple tunnel-esque rundown.

4) Detroit Lions

In 2023, the Minnesota Vikings did something wonderful: they used a drone to fly around US Bank Stadium and highlight their opponents. Two years later, the Detroit Lions tried to do the same thing - but instead of strategically placed logos and hints, they went with helmets.

That is a reflection of what the team could become without Ben Johnson - bland. And it is a shame, because the NFC North is one of the best divisions in sports.

3) Buffalo Bills

What a complete waste of Allen Iverson this was. It is bad enough that he has almost no links to the city. But then handing him what appears to be a hard copy of the schedule, only to do nothing significant other than goof around with MVP Josh Allen and GM Brandon Beane?

Actual AI (artificial intelligence) might have been a better way of doing this...

2) Houston Texans

This is just a bunch of fans linking up and anticipating their team's schedule. There is no originality or surprise factor, as anyone can do this kind of thing within minutes.

1) Cincinnati Bengals

"Who dey?"

That question will be emerging within the head of NFL ffans everywhere, simply for how bland the video is. Just a "credits" and practice footage? Even the defending champion Philadelphia Eages did it better - Lombardi Trophy and all.

