Ranking top 5 rookie tight ends in fantasy football following 2025 NFL Draft ft. Colston Loveland

The 2025 fantasy football season is approaching and a new rookie class of tight ends will be welcomed in. The top options in the position have landed with their new teams following the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft. Their overall values are determined by their skillsets and team situations, producing the following five best rookie tight ends to target in fantasy football this year.

Fantasy Football Rookie TE Rankings

Rookie TE Rankings

#5 - Terrance Ferguson, Los Angeles Rams

Terrance Ferguson is in an intriguing situation after being drafted by the Los Angeles Rams this year. He joins one of the best passing attacks in the NFL, but is facing a ton of competition for tragets. Puka Nacua and Davante Adams often command heavy workloads, but if Ferguson can earn the starting job over Tyler Higbee, he has significant upside.

#4 - Elijah Arroyo, Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks moved on from DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett during the offseason, so a ton of targets are available in their offense. They added Cooper Kupp to the mix, but Elijah Arroyo appears to have a path to potentially earning a solid role. He could be a fantasy football sleeper this year if he can surpass Noah Fant on the depth chart.

#3 - Mason Taylor, New York Jets

Davante Adams and Tyler Conklin departed the New York Jets during the offseason, so plenty of targets are available in their passing schemes. This also creates a clear opportunity for Mason Taylor to be named a starter after they selected him in the 2025 NFL Draft. This gives him one of the highest floors of any rookie tight end this season.

#2 - Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears

Colston Loveland was selected by the Chicago Bears in the first round this year, so the franchise obviously thinks highly of his outlook. The biggest issue with his potential value in fantasy football is that he is playing in a crowded offense, so it's unclear just how much of a target share he will receive. His draft position still suggests that the Bears expect him to make a major impact.

#1 - Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts were in desperate need of upgrading their tight ends and wasted no time in doing so during the 2025 NFL Draft. They used a first-round pick to select Tyler Warren, one of the highest-rated overall prospects this year. He has more upside than any other rookie in his position.

