Ranking top 5 sleeper fantasy football players for 2025 NFL season ft. Rashee Rice

The best fantasy football managers each season know the massive value of finding sleeper picks in their drafts. Targeting players that can outperform their ADP is often how the best overall rosters are built.
Expected workloads and perceived values are among the most important factors in determining sleepers, including the following five for the 2025 NFL season.
Top 5 fantasy football sleeper picks in 2025
#5 - Evan Engram, TE, Denver Broncos
Evan Engram recorded a career-worst TE34 finish in fantasy football last year, but some of that is due to him missing eight games with injuries. He finished as the TE2 and TE6 in his two seasons prior with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he is now with the Denver Broncos for the 2025 season.
The Broncos needed upgrades to their pass-catchers, so a favorable expected workload makes him a strong sleeper.
#4 - Rashee Rice, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
Rashee Rice missed most of last year with a knee injury but is expected to be fully healthy entering this season. It's important to remember how productive he was during his rookie season with the Kansas City Chiefs two years ago, including finishing as the WR27 overall.
His expected role as the top option in a high-powered passing attack suggests significant sleeper value.
#3 - Jakobi Meyers, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
Jakobi Meyers elevated his fantasy football value last year after the Las Vegas Raiders traded away Davante Adams. He ranked as the WR18 in fantasy points per game following his departure, according to Fantasy Pros.
The Raiders also added Geno Smith during the offseason, so improved quarterback performances in their offense could result in Meyers being a legitimate sleeper.
#2 - Khalil Shakir, WR, Buffalo Bills
Khalil Shakir has improved his output in just about every receiving category during each of his three seasons with the Buffalo Bills so far. He remains the top passing target for reigning MVP Josh Allen and should play in a similar role in he upcoming season.
Shakir could realistically take another step forward as he has every year so far, and if he does, he will outperform his solid WR38 finish from last season.
#1 - Javonte Williams, RB, Dallas Cowboys
Javonte Williams is entering an intriguing situation with the Dallas Cowboys this year after a disappointing fantasy football season last year with the Denver Broncos. He is currently expected to serve as their starting running back and will do so in one of the best offenses in the NFL.
Rico Dowdle had a career year in this role last season, and if Williams can do the same as his replacement, he could be the biggest sleeper this year.
