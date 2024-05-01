Ranking top 5 WR trios after 2024 NFL Draft feat. Rome Odunze, Keenan Allen and D.J. Moore

After the Chicago Bears picked Rome Odunze in the 2024 NFL Draft to pair with D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen for Caleb Williams, many pundits were quick to say that they now had the best receiving trio in the league. While there is some merit to that argument, rookies with potential are still rookies and unproven at this stage.

Others have shown their capability in the NFL and might be ahead of them at the moment. Here, we discuss who is the best wide receiver group in the league at the moment.

WR Trio Rankings after the 2024 NFL Draft

While the best quarterbacks are arguably in the AFC, we see it is more evenly divided, with the NFC just edging out in our estimation, when it comes to wide receivers. Here's our list of the top five in reverse order.

#5 - Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, and Demarcus Robinson (Los Angeles Rams)

When the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl two years ago, the MVP of the match was Cooper Kupp. They followed it up with the worst championship defense of all time as quarterback Matthew Stafford battled with injuries but also because when Kupp had his own health issues, there was no one to pick up the slack.

Last season, though, they roared back into the playoffs because they discovered a gem in Puka Nacua. The youngster, who was picked in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, recorded 1,486 receiving yards, setting a rookie record in the process. With Demarcus Robinson also chipping in with four touchdowns along with Nacua's six, this trio makes for a fearsome prospect.

#4 - Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Braxton Berrios (Miami Dolphins)

If this was a list of the best duos of the league, there would be no question about who would have won. Tyreek Hill was the best receiver in the league last year and finished with 1,799 receiving yards. Jaylen Waddle complemented him ably, also touching 1,000 yards in receptions and making it three straight seasons since he entered the league to breach that threshold.

It was one of the reasons why the Dolphins did not need to take a wide receiver as a priority in the 2024 NFL Draft. Joining them is Braxton Berrios, who chipped in with 238 receiving yards and 441 kick return yards.

#3 - Rome Odunze, Keenan Allen, and D.J. Moore (Chicago Bears)

The 2024 NFL Draft had some highly touted rookies and Rome Odunze, along with Malik Nabers and Marvin Harrison Jr., were considered the top picks. Unlike his compatriots, Rome Odunze went to a team with an already stellar cast of wide receivers.

Keenan Allen has joined the Chicago Bears from the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason. The six-time Pro Bowler finished last season with 1,243 yards in just 13 games and was one bright spot as the team collapsed around him. And D.J. Moore joins Rome Odunze and Keenan Allen as a relative veteran with the Bears. He recorded 1,364 yards of his own last season, in what was the best year of his career.

#2 - Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins, and Tank Dell (Houston Texans)

The Houston Texans' trade for Stefon Diggs this offseason from the Buffalo Bills shows they are in the win-now mode. C.J. Stroud has come good and is expected to improve even more in his second year. Luckily for him, he will have some of the best weapons in the league around him.

Diggs is coming off of six consecutive 1000-yard seasons and will be playing with a chip on his shoulder as he goes about trying to prove the Bills wrong. Nico Collins had a breakout last year and finished with 1,297 yards and 8 touchdowns. Tank Dell, a rookie last season, had more than 700 yards and contributed to seven touchdowns. This could be an exciting year for the Texans.

#1 - Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, and Ricky Pearsall (San Francisco 49ers)

The San Francisco 49ers made it all the way to the Super Bowl, only to come unstuck at the final hurdle against the collective genius of Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. A major reason for that was Brock Purdy's sensational quarterbacking skills, Christian McCaffrey's elite offensive ability, a solid tight end in George Kittle, and a great duo of receivers.

Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel were elite last season. The former had more than 1,300 yards and seven touchdowns. The latter did not quite reach 1000 yards but had 12 all-purpose touchdowns. And then the 49ers added Ricky Pearsall as the wide receiver in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

While that has led to the belief that one of Aiyuk or Samuel is likely to leave, given Brock Purdy is still on a very cheap contract, San Francisco can afford to keep all of them happy. The three of them together could be magic in a Kyle Shanahan offense.