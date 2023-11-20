Ranking the top 7 backup QBs in the 2023 NFL season feat. Sam Darnold, Andy Dalton, Cooper Rush and more 

The NFL is a quarterback-driven league, but teams need a solid backup in case their QB1 goes down with an injury.

Although there are only several elite quarterbacks, some useful backup QBs can be good enough to win games if called upon.

Despite these teams having the best backups, the hope is not to have to use them. But let's look at the seven best backup quarterbacks in the league.

Top 7 backup quarterbacks in the NFL

#1, Sam Darnold - San Francisco 49ers

Sam Darnold is the best backup quarterback in the league and is currently with the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers signed Darnold to a one-year deal this off-season to add insurance should QB1 Brock Purdy go down with an injury.

Darnold has been a starter in the NFL before, as he's started 55 games. Darnold has thrown for 11,774 yards, 61 touchdowns and 55 interceptions in his career.

#2, Cooper Rush - Dallas Cowboys

Rush is in his 7th season in Dallas

Cooper Rush has been with the Dallas Cowboys since 2017 but showed what he could do last season.

Rush went 4-1 as the Cowboys starting quarterback last year and provides much-needed insurance behind Dak Prescott.

In his career, Rush is 140-for-232 for 1,589 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions.

#3, Andy Dalton - Carolina Panthers

Andy Dalton is backing up Bryce Young

The Carolina Panthers drafted Bryce Young first overall to be their franchise quarterback. With that, the team wanted a veteran to help guide him and signed Andy Dalton to a two-year deal.

Dalton has started 163 games in his career and is 83-78-2 as a starting quarterback in the NFL. Although the hope is the Panthers won't need to use Dalton ever, he is excellent insurance behind a rookie QB.

Dalton has thrown for 38,511 yards, 246 touchdowns and 144 interceptions in his career.

#4, Jacoby Brissett - Washington Commanders

Jacoby Brissett is in his eighth season in the NFL

Jacoby Brissett is in his first season with the Washington Commanders and was brought in as a veteran backup to Sam Howell.

Brissett has started 48 games in his career and has been good enough when called upon. He's 18-30 as a starting quarterback but has thrown for 10,350 yards, 48 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.

As of right now, Brissett will remain a top backup quarterback option in the NFL and will continue to be signed for this role.

#5, Jameis Winston - New Orleans Saints

Jameis Winston is in his fourth season with the Saints

Jameis Winston was drafted first overall in 2015 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but wasn't the franchise quarterback they had hoped for.

After five seasons with the Bucs, Winston signed with the New Orleans Saints and is the backup QB behind Derek Carr. Winston is one of the best backup quarterbacks in the NFL and has proven he can win games as a starter.

#6, Tyler Huntley - Baltimore Ravens

Tyler Huntley is in his fourth year with the Baltimore Ravens and has held his own when called upon to start due to injuries to Lamar Jackson.

Huntley has started eight games in his career, going 3-5, and has thrown for 1,792 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions. But he's also a dual-threat quarterback, so the system is similar to how they run their offense with Jackson.

#7, Marcus Mariota - Philadelphia Eagles

Marcus Mariota was drafted second overall in 2015 by the Tennessee Titans, but he's firmly a backup quarterback in the NFL.

Mariota signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles to backup Jalen Hurts. Although he hasn't been needed, Philadelphia should remain confident in him if called upon for a game or two.