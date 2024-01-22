Ranking top NFL QBs with most playoff wins ft. Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and more

The NFL Playoffs create the best opportunities for quarterbacks to cement themselves as true legends of the game.

As the years go by, quarterbacks that failed to establish a strong record of postseason success sometimes get forgotten in NFL history. Those who consistently found their way to winning games in the playoffs and playing on the biggest stages, such as in the Super Bowl, become immortal.

The following list hightlights the quarterbacks who have won the the most career playoff games in NFL history. It features some of the greatest of all time, such as Tom Brady, as well players who are still actively building their legacy like Patrick Mahomes. Here's how the top of the list stacks up.

#5 Aaron Rodgers and Earl Morrall - 12 playoff wins

While Aaron Rodgers has only appeared in one Super Bowl during his career so far, he has still found his way to 12 total playoff wins. All of them came with the Green Bay Packers.

He joins Earl Morrall, who made four Super Bowl appearances with the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Colts, to be tied for the 11th most career playoff wins.

#4 Patrick Mahomes joins three NFL legends - 13 playoff wins

Patrick Mahomes

With his victory in the Divisional Round against the Buffalo Bills, Patrick Mahomes is now tied for the seventh-most playoff wins in NFL history and he's not even 30 years old yet. He's level with an elite class of quarterbacks that includes Roger Staubach, Ben Roethlisberger, and Brett Favre. Between the four of them, they have won seven Super Bowl rings.

#3 4 QBs tied with 14 playoff wins

The next tier that Mahomes is chasing and would join if he were to appear in the Super Bowl again this year, features four quarterbacks who have combined to win nine rings. This iconic group includes Peyton Manning, Terry Bradshaw, Steve Young, and John Elway, who all won 14 playoff games.

#2 Joe Montana - 16 playoff wins

Before Tom Brady came along, Joe Montana was the consensus greatest quarterback in NFL history. He owned many of the records that Brady eventually broke, especially in the playoffs.

Montana won four rings in four Super Bowl appearances with the San Francisco 49ers and his numbers in the postseason were absolutely stellar.

#1 Tom Brady - 35 playoff wins

QB Tom Brady

It almost seems like a typo, but Tom Brady did actually win 35 playoff games during his legendary career. He won more than double the amount of postseason games as any other quarterback in NFL history. This is one of the many reasons why he is believed to be the greatest quarterback to ever play the game.

Patrick Mahomes may be chasing down some of his records, but he still has an incredibly long way to go to even come close to what Brady accomplished.