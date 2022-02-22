Ranking the top three quarterbacks entering free agency

There’s no secret that this quarterback free agent class is weak. There are no Pro Bowl-ers or quarterbacks that seem like they can lead a team to a Super Bowl. There are still a few quality names that can make an impact in the right system with the right role.

Here are the top three free agent quarterbacks.

The best quarterbacks entering free agency

#3 - Marcus Mariota

Mariota hasn’t seen much action on the field in the last few years due to being Derek Carr’s backup on the Raiders squad. Mariota signed with the Raiders in 2020 to be their backup, and he’s only been used in some special package plays.

His career stats include 13,437 yards; 77 touchdowns and 45 interceptions. Mariota’s career record is 29-32. He has been in the playoffs twice, including a playoff victory in 2017.

There are rumors going around that several teams are reportedly interested in signing the former Heisman-winning quarterback. The Saints, the Commanders, the Panthers, and the Steelers are teams who can rope Mariota in.

#2 - Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston signed a one-year $12 million deal with the Saints last offseason. Winston won the Saints' starting quarterback job when Drew Brees retired. Winston started the season as the Saints' starting quarterback last season. His season was cut short last year when he tore his ACL against the Buccaneers in Week 8.

Before his injury, Winston threw 14 touchdowns to just three interceptions for 1,170 yards. He led the Saints to a 5-2 record before the injury. Quarterbacks Trevor Siemian, Taysom Hill and Ian Book played the rest of the year.

Winston led the league in passing yards in 2019, and will draw interest from many teams. He should draw a lot of interest in free agency, including the most recent team he played for, the Saints.

#1 - Teddy Bridgewater

Bridgewater was the best quarterback last year of all the free agent quarterbacks. As the Broncos' starter last year, Bridgewater went 7-6, including a 3-0 start to begin the season. He threw a career-high 18 touchdowns last season to just seven interceptions

His career stats are 14,456 passing yards; 73 touchdowns, and just 38 interceptions. Bridgewater has a career passer rating of 90.4. He led the Vikings to the playoffs in 2015, the only year he’s made the playoffs. He should draw interest from several teams.

