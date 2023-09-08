“He’s trying to change Russell Wilson into a villain”: Rapper Cam’Ron wants Sean Payton to bail on $245,000,000 QB to draft Shedeur Sanders

Russell Wilson is in his second season with the Denver Broncos with a new head coach, Sean Payton. The nine-time Pro Bowler didn't have the season that he or Denver fans expected in 2022.

Payton made headlines by urging Wilson to "f**king stop kissing all the babies," which seems like a knock on the quarterback's persona. Rapper Cam'Ron commented on the matter on a show he co-hosts with Mase titled "It Is What It Is."

The rapper wants Payton to move on from Wilson to Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders if it doesn't work out this season:

“Sean Payton, there’s a long, long, long road ahead of you trying to change this man [Russell Wilson] into a villain. What you should do is see how it work out this year, have a talk with Deion Sanders, see if Shedeur is staying or not. That’s what you should do, find out.”

Looking at Russell Wilson and his stats from last season, there's work to be done in 2023. The Super Bowl-winning signal-caller had career lows in completion percentage (60.1 percent) and touchdowns (16).

Cam'Ron and his call for the son of Buffaloes head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is no surprise. Shedeur has a record-breaking debut with Colorado against TCU.

The quarterback went for 38 of 47 for 508 yards with four touchdowns in a 45-42 win. It was the most passing yards for a quarterback making their first-ever start for the program.

The Buffaloes star would be eligible for the 2024 NFL draft, should he decide to declare at the end of the college football season.

Could Russell Wilson be benched this season by Sean Payton?

Wilson is under pressure to succeed with the Denver Broncos, given that he signed a massive $245 million extension with the team last September. Questions of whether Payton would bench the 34-year-old have come up.

Mike Tannenbaum and Michael Lombardi, two former NFL general managers, have hinted that the former New Orleans Saints head coach won't hesitate to bench Wilson.

Wilson's contract extension kicks in at the start of next season with a dead cap of $85 million. We'll see how Wilson fares under Payton in turning around the Broncos in 2023.