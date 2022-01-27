"We finna whoop your a**" - Rapper YG sent crazy NSFW voice note to Tom Brady before Rams game

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 30-27 Divisional round playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams was quite the disappointment for fans of the team and of the No. 12.

But there were some who were elated with joy that the Rams won, and that included rapper and Tom Brady's friend, YG.

The Compton, California rapper took time before the game to leave the seven-time Super Bowl champion a message that said the following (NOTE: THIS MESSAGE CONTAINS INAPPROPRIATE LANGUAGE):

“Tom, we finna whoop your a**, I hope you’re ready. Lets Go Rams! We finna whoop that a** boy. Lemme get that jersey when you’re done.”

As far as what can be seen via social media, no response from Brady has been noted. But knowing the competitive nature of the quarterback, he may likely have something to say about it on the field should he choose to return for a 23rd NFL season.

Will Tom Brady return for another shot at Super Bowl?

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are likely seething at the fact that they were unable to get the job done. The team suffered many significant injuries, including those to star offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs and Pro Bowl receiver Chris Godwin.

Without Wirfs, Brady was under siege for the entire game against Aaron Donald, Von Miller and the rest of the Rams defense. Without Godwin, the team was down to backup receivers, with many of them (including Breshad Perriman) unable to take the field.

Of course, we all remember Antonio Brown's epic meltdown in Week 17 against the New York Jets when the notorious receiver threw much of his uniform into the stands and waved to fans as he exited MetLife Stadium in the third quarter while the game was in play.

The three-time NFL MVP was not his typically productive self against the Rams but mustered up that Brady Magic to engineer a fourth-quarter comeback, only to be denied at the very end of the matchup.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback recently released a cryptic tweet concerning his possible impending decision about whether to retire or return. Here's the message and tweet from the Tampa Bay signal-caller:

"You win or you learn. There are no failures, only lessons. When you fall you need to pick yourself up with greater enthusiasm than you went down. Now we look back on an incredible season, learn our lessons, and get up... because even greater things are coming." #KeepGoing

