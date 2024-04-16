Rashard Higgins career earnings: How much has ex-Browns WR made in his NFL career?

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins is set to sign a one-day contract and retire as a member of the Browns. The pacy wide receiver spent six years with the Browns and will receive the honor alongside fellow Browns' favorite Christian Kirksey.

The Browns released a statement via their website regarding the former franchise favorites. The statement read:

"We are thrilled that Rashard and Christian wanted to return and retire as Cleveland Browns. Both players impacted the field, but each made a lasting impression on the Cleveland community. It's a testament to who they are as individuals, and we are honored to have them retire as part of our Browns family."

According to Spotrac, Rashard Higgins earned $8,650,127 during his seven-year career. The Colorado State product spent most of his career with the Cleveland Browns.

Higgins earned $7,462,627 during his time with the Browns and was one of the team's go-to pass catchers during the spell. He departed the franchise in 2022 to join the Carolina Panthers, earning $1,187,500 in his sole season there.

How did Rashard Higgins perform with the Browns?

The Cleveland Browns drafted Rashard Higgins in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He played 87 games in Cleveland, recording 137 receptions for 1,890 yards with 12 touchdowns.

Higgins's endearing personality made him well-liked by his teammates and coaches. He played his best football against the Browns' divisional rivals.

Furthermore, Higgins was active in the Cleveland community. He volunteered at various youth football and Special Olympics activities. Higgins was deeply involved with the Cleveland youths, attending school visits and organizing bowling events to unite the community.

Another way that Higgins impacted the community was via the NFL's Cause, My Cleats initiative. The Cleveland favorite raised funds and provided awareness for kidney disease (2017), Animal Cruelty/Mesquite Animal Partners (2018), Providence House (2020), and the Down Syndrome Association of Northeast Ohio (2021).

