  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Rashee Rice 3rd lawsuit: Chiefs WR hit with more bad news and allegations over high-speed car crash in Dallas

Rashee Rice 3rd lawsuit: Chiefs WR hit with more bad news and allegations over high-speed car crash in Dallas

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jun 01, 2025 14:13 GMT
Rashee Rice 3rd lawsuit: Chiefs WR hit with more bad news and allegations over high-speed car crash in Dallas
Rashee Rice 3rd lawsuit: Chiefs WR hit with more bad news and allegations over high-speed car crash in Dallas

Rashee Rice has been hit with a third lawsuit due to a high-speed crash on U.S. 75 in Dallas on March 30, 2024. The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver and SMU Mustangs wideout Theodore Knox were served with the suit during the ongoing NFL and college football offseason.

Ad

According to FOX 4 News, the latest plaintiff is Kayla Quinn, and she's alleging that her and her son suffered mental and physical damage after their car was hit. The plaintiff is demanding for damages in the region of $250,000 to $1 million.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This news comes after Rashee Rice and Theodore Knox were criminally charged with one count of collision involving serious bodily injury, one count of aggravated assault, and six counts of collision involving injury. Other victims have also sued them for allegedly fleeing the scene of a six-vehicle collision.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

This is an ongoing case, and updates will be provided in due time.

Ad

What's next for Rashee Rice?

Rashee Rice suffered a knee injury in the fourth game of the 2024 regular season. He got hurt in a matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers after star quarterback Patrick Mahomes collided with his knee. The Chiefs promptly placed him on injured reserve, signalling the seriousness of the injury.

Rice subsequently underwent surgery to repair his hamstring and LCL and went on to miss the rest of the season. He ended his sophomore professional campaign with a stat line of 24 catches, 288 receiving yards, and two touchdowns.

Ad

The Chiefs missed Rashee Rice in their postseason run in the 2024/25 season and ultimately lost in Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles. While Travis Kelce and Xavier Worthy did their bit, Rice's absence was glaring in the loss.

Rashee Rice aims to get back to full fitness in time for the 2025 regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs could use his ball security and route-running skills in their quest to return to the Super Bowl and potentially win their third Vince Lombardi Trophy in four seasons.

Andy Reid will look to get the best out of Patrick Mahomes and a stellar crop of pass catchers in the upcoming NFL season.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications