Rashee Rice 3rd lawsuit: Chiefs WR hit with more bad news and allegations over high-speed car crash in Dallas

Rashee Rice has been hit with a third lawsuit due to a high-speed crash on U.S. 75 in Dallas on March 30, 2024. The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver and SMU Mustangs wideout Theodore Knox were served with the suit during the ongoing NFL and college football offseason.

According to FOX 4 News, the latest plaintiff is Kayla Quinn, and she's alleging that her and her son suffered mental and physical damage after their car was hit. The plaintiff is demanding for damages in the region of $250,000 to $1 million.

This news comes after Rashee Rice and Theodore Knox were criminally charged with one count of collision involving serious bodily injury, one count of aggravated assault, and six counts of collision involving injury. Other victims have also sued them for allegedly fleeing the scene of a six-vehicle collision.

This is an ongoing case, and updates will be provided in due time.

What's next for Rashee Rice?

Rashee Rice suffered a knee injury in the fourth game of the 2024 regular season. He got hurt in a matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers after star quarterback Patrick Mahomes collided with his knee. The Chiefs promptly placed him on injured reserve, signalling the seriousness of the injury.

Rice subsequently underwent surgery to repair his hamstring and LCL and went on to miss the rest of the season. He ended his sophomore professional campaign with a stat line of 24 catches, 288 receiving yards, and two touchdowns.

The Chiefs missed Rashee Rice in their postseason run in the 2024/25 season and ultimately lost in Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles. While Travis Kelce and Xavier Worthy did their bit, Rice's absence was glaring in the loss.

Rashee Rice aims to get back to full fitness in time for the 2025 regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs could use his ball security and route-running skills in their quest to return to the Super Bowl and potentially win their third Vince Lombardi Trophy in four seasons.

Andy Reid will look to get the best out of Patrick Mahomes and a stellar crop of pass catchers in the upcoming NFL season.

